Ecuador-Paraguay, by qualifiers: ten curiosities that you should know about the Tricolor matches as visitors | Soccer | sports

The Antonio Aranda stadium and the headquarters of Ciudad del Este (border with Brazil and Argentina) can enter the great history of national football if Ecuador seals, against Paraguay, its qualifying ticket to the 2022 World Cup.
The match, which corresponds to the penultimate date of the Conmebol tie for Qatar, will be the ninth of the Tricolor as a visitor against the red-and-white. The history of the games between Paraguay and Ecuador, in Guarani territory, has several anecdotal events in 41 years of pre-World Cup clashes.
- Ecuador has never been able to get points in Paraguay for the qualifiers. The National Team lost all eight matches. He received 20 goals and scored 7 in those games.
- Wilson Nieves scored the first pre-world goal for Ecuador in Paraguay. On May 31, 1981, in the 3-1 national defeat towards Spain 1982, the then Barcelona SC left winger beat goalkeeper Ever Hugo Almeida (who was coach of El Nacional and the bullfighters almost three decades later).
- Hernán Darío Gómez is the coach who directed Ecuador the most times (2) in away games in Paraguay, by eliminatory rounds. The Colombian was on the bench when the National Team lost 3-1 in Asunción, ahead of Japan-South Korea 2002. He repeated as DT in the defeat of the Tricolor 2-1, for Germany 2006, before being fired.
- Ecuador has scored goals in seven of the eight away games against Paraguay. The only time the national offensive went blank was on November 10, 1996, when the white and red team won 1-0 at Defensores del Chaco.
- A game in Asunción cost a DT from the Tri in the heat of the tie. It happened on November 17, 2007, when Paraguay won with the largest score against Ecuador: 5-1. At 24 hours, Luis Fernando Suárez resigned.
- Juan Eduardo Hohberg was the first coach to lead Ecuador against Paraguay. In the 1981 tie he was at the helm in a 1-0 victory over the Guarani in Guayaquil. And in Asuncion he led in the 3-1 loss. The Executioner Hohberg was coach of Everest, Emelec, Barcelona and Liga de Quito.
- José Francisco Cevallos and Marcelo Elizaga are the Ecuadorian goalkeepers who have received the most goals in qualifying duels in Paraguay, with five each. In the case of the first, they were divided into two games: in the 3-1 towards the 2002 World Cup and in the 2-1 loss towards Germany 2006. Polish he suffered them in a single match: in 5-1 in 2007, in Defensores del Chaco.
- Wilson Edu Nieves, Raul Turbine Avilés, Ariel Graziani, Édison Méndez, Jaime Iván Kaviedes, Joao Rojas Mendoza and Felipe Caicedo are the authors of the seven Ecuador goals scored in Paraguay for the qualifiers, between 1981 and 2017.
- Juan Eduardo Hohberg, Dusan Draskovic, Francisco Maturana, Hernán Darío Gómez (twice), Luis Fernando Suárez, Reinaldo Rueda and Gustavo Quinteros are the seven coaches who led Ecuador in their visits to Paraguay for the qualifiers.
- For the first time, Ecuador will not play in Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco, in Asunción (built in 1917 and with capacity for 40,799 spectators). La Tricolor will be presented in Ciudad del Este, at the Antonio Aranda stadium, inaugurated in 1973; it can receive 23,500 people. (D)