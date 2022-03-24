Ecuador-Paraguay, by qualifiers: ten curiosities that you should know about the Tricolor matches as visitors | Soccer | sports

The Antonio Aranda stadium and the headquarters of Ciudad del Este (border with Brazil and Argentina) can enter the great history of national football if Ecuador seals, against Paraguay, its qualifying ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

The match, which corresponds to the penultimate date of the Conmebol tie for Qatar, will be the ninth of the Tricolor as a visitor against the red-and-white. The history of the games between Paraguay and Ecuador, in Guarani territory, has several anecdotal events in 41 years of pre-World Cup clashes.

‘Against Ecuador, Paraguay wants to respect its history; they have never won on our soil’, says Juan Samudio, former Barcelona SC striker

TV channels and streaming to watch Live Paraguay vs. Ecuador for the South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022