Ecuador-Paraguay in the eliminatory round: ‘Hincapié blooper’, ‘pale image’ of La Tri, ‘contained joy’, say several world newspapers | Soccer | sports

“The shadow of defeat left a bittersweet taste in the Ecuadorian team, which simmered its qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and is waiting for the powerful Argentina to wash its image,” the news agency reported on Friday. AFP Regarding the 3-1 fall suffered by Tricolor against Paraguay, in Ciudad del Este, last Thursday, in the penultimate date of the tie.

“We didn’t qualify for the World Cup because Uruguay beat Peru (1-0), we qualified because we scored 25 points on 17 dates. Whoever likes it likes it and whatever they say is like that. I respect this group,” goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez wrote on Twitter. However, it was the light blue victory, achieved in Montevideo, the result that secured the ticket for Gustavo Alfaro’s team.

“With the procedure completed but with a pale image before the fans, the Tricolor is getting ready to close the South American qualifier in Guayaquil next Tuesday against Lionel Messi’s Argentina,” he says. AFP in your cable information.

About Ecuador’s pass to the World Cup and the game lost against the eliminated Paraguay this was said by several newspapers on the planet.

ACEfrom Madrid

‘Ecuador is in Qatar!’, headlined the Madrid newspaper. He added that “despite the heavy defeat, the Tricolor gets into the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Ecuador left a bad image, where the defense was not up to the task. The Tricolor left many doubts in a game marked by defensive errors by (Piero) Hincapié and (Félix) Torres, less efficient than usual”.

Corriere dello SportRome

“La Celeste’ hooked the Ecuadorians to third place in the standings thanks to a 1-0 victory over Peru at Montevideo’s Centenario stadium. De Arrascaeta’s goal was decisive and allowed Luis Suárez and his teammates to get it right in a tie that at one point seemed very far away. Ecuador celebrates by mathematical classification to the World Cup, despite a 3-1 defeat in Paraguay”, commented the Italian newspaper.

Sports worldBarcelona

The Barcelona newspaper wrote: ‘3-1: Ecuador qualifies despite puncturing against Paraguay’. He commented that “the Paraguayan team surprised an overshadowed Ecuador with a resounding 3-1, which still assured its qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the penultimate day of the South American qualifiers. The adverse result ended up blurring at times the approach of the Ecuadorians”.

Los Angeles TimesUSA

‘Ecuador falls 3-1 to Paraguay but qualifies for Qatar, says the headline of the information in the US newspaper. The note refers that “Ecuador succumbs 3-1 to Paraguay, but in any case seals the visa to be present in the fourth World Cup in its history. It was a classification with contained joy”.

RecordMexico

“Ecuador arrived with ample possibilities of signing their ticket, since even losing, as happened on Thursday, they could qualify if a favorable combination was given for them, as was the defeat of Peru, which fell 1-0 to Uruguay, which also qualified. to the World Cup,” said the sports newspaper.

The nationBuenos Aires

‘Ecuador – Paraguay: Gustavo Alfaro qualified the Tricolor for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, despite a blooper and to the defeat in Asunción’, was the headline of the albiceleste newspaper. It was added that “the team led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto won 3-1, but the Argentine coach will play the World Cup for the first time, in the fourth participation of the tricolor team. Ecuador reached the World Cup Qatar 2022 from the hand of an Argentine, coach Gustavo Alfaro, who until recently did not have in mind directing abroad. At least not as a priority.”

The fourthChile

This newspaper from Santiago said: “Despite fastening their classification, it was a black day for Ecuador. Those led by Gustavo Alfaro did not make a foot in the Antonio Aranda stadium and all the defensive solidity that they had exhibited throughout the qualifying rounds succumbed to their own mistakes. Quickly, at 9 minutes, Robert Morales put the Guarani ahead, already eliminated”.

It was added: “Then the debacle would come, a blooper Rarely seen at this level… Piero Hincapié, one of the figures in Alfaro’s cast, pressured by one of the Paraguayan strikers, sought to return the ball to the goalkeeper of the University of Chile, Hernán Galíndez… but he did not expect that he was not to the center of the arc, so that they starred in an own goal. It was the sixth minute of injury time in the first stage”.

The countryUruguay

‘Paraguay 3 – Ecuador 1: the Albirroja beat the Tri, but Alfaro’s are in Qatar 2022’, headed the supplement Ovation. It was noted that “Gustavo Alfaro’s men lost, although they also qualified directly due to Peru’s loss to Uruguay. The goals of the Albirroja were scored by Morales, Hincapié (against) and Almirón. La Tri managed to qualify despite the fall as Peru failed to score against Uruguay and fell four points behind with only three left to play”.

ThrowBrazil

The Sao Paulo media said that “Ecuador loses to Paraguay, but secures a place in the World Cup. Paraguay took over the game from the first minutes and gave Ecuador no chances. With just 8 minutes left, Enciso found Morales, who hit the goalkeeper with quality and without chances, making it 1-0″. (D)