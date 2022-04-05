Ecuador: prison riot leaves 20 dead and provokes the mobilization of hundreds of soldiers and police

Drafting

BBC News World

April 4, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Inmates protested from the roof of the El Turi prison, in the city of Cuenca.

A dispute between gangs for internal control of the El Turi prison, located in the southern city of Cuenca, caused the death of at least 20 inmates, in an episode that renews the debate about violence in the prison system and the lack of control by the Ecuadorian State.

The General Secretariat of Communication of the Ecuadorian presidency reported that 20 bodies were transferred to the forensic center of that city.

“There is an organization that wants to have a absolute power inside the center and there are some cells that have rebelled against them,” reported Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo.

At least 800 police and military they took the prison, said the minister, who ruled out declaring a state of emergency, as the president did William Lasso last year to deal with the prison crisis, the Reuters agency reported.

“We are going to confront it with the normal law,” insisted Carrillo.

image source, FERNANDO MACHADO Caption, 800 policemen and soldiers took over the El Turi prison.

During the early hours of Sunday, detonations and shots were heard from outside the penitentiary center, reported the EFE agency.

Of the 90 inmates evacueesa dozen presented injuries, indicated the penitentiary service.

The confrontation in The Turi it adds to a series of riots that killed around 316 people last year. The Lasso government has pointed out that prison violence is linked to the dispute between gangs for control of drug trafficking routes.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights reported last month in a report that the Ecuadorian prison system is weakened by the abandonment of the state and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor prison conditions.