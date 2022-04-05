NewsWorld

Ecuador: prison riot leaves 20 dead and provokes the mobilization of hundreds of soldiers and police

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Prisoners on the roof of the El Turi prison.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Inmates protested from the roof of the El Turi prison, in the city of Cuenca.

A dispute between gangs for internal control of the El Turi prison, located in the southern city of Cuenca, caused the death of at least 20 inmates, in an episode that renews the debate about violence in the prison system and the lack of control by the Ecuadorian State.

The General Secretariat of Communication of the Ecuadorian presidency reported that 20 bodies were transferred to the forensic center of that city.

“There is an organization that wants to have a absolute power inside the center and there are some cells that have rebelled against them,” reported Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo.

At least 800 police and military they took the prison, said the minister, who ruled out declaring a state of emergency, as the president did William Lasso last year to deal with the prison crisis, the Reuters agency reported.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Elizabeth Torres alleges political persecution by the PNP

3 hours ago

CJNG. The daughter of “El Mencho” is released after serving more than 2 years sentence in the US

4 hours ago

“And how is your conscience doing?”, Russian Foreign Minister responds to Joe Biden after accusing Putin of war crimes

4 hours ago

La Jornada – Ambassador of Ukraine asks AMLO to reconsider his relationship with Russia

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button