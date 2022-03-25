Ecuador qualifies for the 2022 Qatar World Cup despite losing to Paraguay

Asuncion, Paraguay.
The Ecuadorian team fell 3-1 to Paraguay in Asunción this Thursday, but with 25 points it already has a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, as part of the penultimate day of the Conmebol South American qualifiers.
Paraguay, which reached 16 points, scored its first goal through Robert Morales in the 9th minute, widened the difference thanks to an own goal by visiting defender Piero Hincapie at 45+6, and closed the account with a shot of Miguel Almirón in 54.
The Ecuadorian discount came in the 85th minute with a penalty executed by Jordy Caicedo.
Those led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto reached 16 points while those led by Gustavo Alfaro, with 25, achieved their long-awaited early classification for the Qatar event.
On the last day of the road from Conmebol to Qatar 2022, Paraguay, already without options, will be the judge of Peru in Lima, which is playing its qualification for the playoffs, while Ecuador will face the already qualified Argentina.
-Data sheet:
Paraguay: Anthony Silva – Robert Rojas (Alberto Espínola 77), Fabian Balbuena, Gustavo Gomez (cap), Blas Riveros – Richard Ortiz, Adrián Cubas (Mathias Villasanti 66), Miguel Almiron, Richard Sanchez (José Florentín 77), Robert Morales (Angel Romero 14) – Julio Enciso (David Colman 77).
DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez – Angelo Preciado (Romario Ibarra 46), Felix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupinan – Carlos Gruezo, Sebastián Méndez (Michael Alexander Carcelen 76) – Byron Castillo, Joao Rojas (Jeremy Sarmiento 46), Enner Valencia (cap) (Michael Estrada 58), Ángel Mena (Jordy Caicedo 76).
DT: Gustavo Alfaro.