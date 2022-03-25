Ecuador qualifies for the 2022 Qatar World Cup despite losing to Paraguay

The Ecuadorian team fell 3-1 to Paraguay in Asunción this Thursday, but with 25 points it already has a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, as part of the penultimate day of the Conmebol South American qualifiers.

Paraguay, which reached 16 points, scored its first goal through Robert Morales in the 9th minute, widened the difference thanks to an own goal by visiting defender Piero Hincapie at 45+6, and closed the account with a shot of Miguel Almirón in 54.

The Ecuadorian discount came in the 85th minute with a penalty executed by Jordy Caicedo.