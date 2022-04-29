Ecuador removes the use of a mask in all spaces

Ecuador remove the use of masks in open and closed spaces voluntarily. The measure was made official by the President William Lasso this Thursday April 28, 2022.

“From today in Ecuador, the use of masks in open and closed spaces throughout the national territory will no longer be mandatory,” said the President.

John Zapata, head of the National COE, pointed out that this Thursday is a historic day for the country due to the willingness to remove the use of the mask. With the resolution of this day, other 200 restrictive measures related to the pandemicsaid the official.

I am pleased to announce that from today, the use of the mask in open and closed spaces will no longer be mandatory! #EcuadorWithoutMask — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) April 28, 2022

The covid-19 indicators in Ecuador are on the decline, assured the Minister of Health, Ximena Garzon.

The Secretary of State assured that “Ecuador have controlled the pandemic”. He explained that last week only one person died from covid-19 and there are no longer registered patients with coronavirus in intensive care.

The head of Health indicated that these figures are due to the Vaccination Plan of the Government and thereby endorsed the new measure to remove the use of the mask. Although he indicated that the pandemic is not over, he assured that the country is doing very well with regard to contagion.

Lasso questioned businessman Egas

During his speech, Lasso referred to the businessman and banker fidel egas. “In this effort I have been able to verify the solidarity of those who have the least. They are not all, but there are some rich people, owners of large banks, of companies in Ecuador who come to tell us that they have a tax residence in Spain and do not pay taxes in Ecuador. Those bad Ecuadorians have not contributed to the main work of the Government (saving lives with the Vaccination Plan, according to Lasso) because they are not concerned about the well-being of the Ecuadorian people.”

The Chief Executive continued: “Do you want to hear a name? I’m going to tell you: Fidel Egas Grijalva. He is the rich man who does not pay taxes in Ecuador and who does not contribute to these efforts that today have achieved applause from the Ecuadorian people…”.

Exceptions on withdrawing the use of masks

The National COE issued the resolution in which it indicates the exceptions and the spaces in which the use of the mask will be maintained, despite the Government’s announcement.

These are the exceptions:

The use of masks in closed spaces will continue to be required In the case of centers of health, hospitals, and health establishmentsboth for the staff who work in them, as well as for patients and visitors. The use of masks in closed and open spaces it will be required for people who present respiratory symptoms. It is recommended to use mask in places closed and open to people with aggravating conditions and in conditions of vulnerability. It is recommended to use mask in closed places such as the public transport, air transport, classrooms educational establishments of all levels and work spaces. The provision to present the vaccination certificate with a complete scheme to access non-essential activities in accordance with the technical standard issued by the health authority.

Vaccination points remain

The Metropolitan District of Quito has enabled a total of 28 points for the vaccination against him covid-19. Seven are in the north and south, nine in the center and five in the valley, during the last week of April

The office hours in these spaces it starts at 08:00 and goes until 16:00. In shopping malls, on the other hand, the process starts at 10:00. On a national scale, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) maintains assets more than 1000 spaces intended for the inoculation of first, second, third and fourth doses. In this link you can find all the centers enabled for this process.



