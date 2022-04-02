Ecuador sends note of protest to the Government of Honduras by invitation to Rafael Correa | Policy | News

A diplomatic note of protest was sent by the Ecuadorian Government to its Honduran counterpart, who received the former president Rafael Correa to advise them with the “good practices” that he applied during the ten years of his government.

On March 29, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry sent this diplomatic note to the Honduran Embassy, ​​in which it conveys “its strongest protest for the aforementioned invitation to former President Rafael Correa, a fugitive from Ecuadorian justice, and on whom falls a firm conviction of eight years in prison for the crime of aggravated bribery” in the 2012-2016 Bribery case.

The Palacio de Najas expressed its consideration to the Central American country that “prevention and the fight against corruption constitute an imperative and responsibility of all States”, and in this sense it hopes that in relations between the two governments “cooperation prevails against this scourge” that compromises the development of peoples and the rule of law.

Xiomara Castropresident of Honduras, received Rafael Correa last Wednesday with the aim of “exchanging experiences and good practices that he had in his government”, especially in the economic field, the foreign minister of that country had reported, Edward Henry Queen, according to a publication of the news agency EFE.

In an official communication, Reina had added that Correa is a “friend of the Honduran people” and was in the “difficult moments during the coup d’état” of June 2009 against former President Manuel Zelaya, husband of the current president.

The Honduran foreign minister noted that this visit was due to the success that Correa had in his mandate, so his “recommendations and knowledge are a priority” for his country.

“His experience as president of Ecuador for 10 years, plus his studies in economics and development, are the elements that support him to advise Latin American governments that are looking for an option for their growth,” is outlined in the official Honduran letter, which was collected EFE.

A publication of the Honduran Press Secretariat He also highlighted the presence of Correa in that country “in another example of the interest of international personalities in learning about the government plan of the first woman president of Honduras.”

Upon learning of this diplomatic note, former President Correa exposed it on his Twitter account and rejected its content. “The height of the ridiculous! Note of “protest” from the Ecuadorian Government for my visit to Honduras, and, furthermore, it seems to be written by a Villavicencio or a Llori. Don’t they understand that NO ONE believes them? SCOUNDS!” (sic).

In the meetings that Correa held in that country, he had expressed “that the problems of Honduras are 95% similar to those of Ecuador when he took office in 2007”; furthermore, that “the raison d’être of public power is the common good and the government of President Xiomara Castro is willing to govern based on the common good,” according to tweets published by the Honduran Government Press Secretary. (I)