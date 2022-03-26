Ecuador, to the fourth World Cup – El Comercio

The Selection of Ecuador did so well the homework throughout the South American qualifier that even when losing 3-1 against Paraguay, in Ciudad del Este, confirmed the long-awaited quota for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

The night of March 24, 2022 the Tricolor of DT Gustavo Alfaro he reiterated in defensive errors in his visit against the ‘Albirroja’. The local cast knew how to take advantage of those flaws and take the victory.

Despite the result, the good news was that Ecuador definitively stamped the passport for the World Cup. In the end, the starting players and substitutes celebrated the classification. They even went to the stands to thank tricolor fans who came to the Antonio Aranda stadium.

The Ecuador team greets its fans who came to cheer them on against Paraguay. Photo: Twitter @LaTri



His 25 points keep theto Tri in the third squarein the absence of the last date before Argentina next March 29, 2022.

The first four placed qualify for the World Cup. They are already in those positions Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Peru, fifth, is in the playoffs. Although Colombia and Chile still compete for that half quota.

This will be the fourth Senior World Cup that Ecuador attends, after having played the World Cup events in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

Back on the global stage 🇪🇨💪 After missing out in 2018, Ecuador returned to the #WorldCup party 🥳 #WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fcHIBd3GB0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 25, 2022

The wet field in Ciudad del Este made it more difficult for the tricolor cast, which had a hard time establishing itself, especially in the first 20 minutes.

It was thus that the first goal came after 9 minutes, after an error by several defenders who failed to reject a ball that finally reached the feet of the striker. Robert Morales, who within the area finished off to defeat goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez.

Little by little, La Tri established itself on the court, but there were few danger options in the rival goal.

Near the end of the first half came the second Paraguayan goal. It was a mistake by Piero Hincapié who scored against, by giving a pass with little precision towards goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez who was unable to stop it with his foot.

Ecuadorian fans accompanied the Tri in Ciudad del Este, on March 24, 2022. Photo: EFE

For the second half, Ecuador made changes and was more poised, but Paraguay took advantage of another error from behind to make it 3-0. The goal was made by Miguel Almirón at 54′.

Ecuador reached the discount at 85′, thanks to an effective penalty scored by Jordy Caicedo.

Despite the defeat, Ecuador formally qualifies for the World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Ecuador confirmed its lineup. Alfaro’s team will play with Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo, Sebastian Mendez, Byron Castillo, Joao Rojas; Angel Mena and Enner Valencia.

Three other matches were played at the same time. Uruguay vs. Peru, Brazil vs. Chile and Colombia vs. Bolivia.