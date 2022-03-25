While in Colombia everything seems to be joy, after celebrating a goal after seven games, in Ecuador the day does not seem ideal.

Although Gustavo Alfaro’s team breathes easy in the standings (it is third, with 25 points), very few expected it to lose 3-1 against Paraguay.

In the midst of the team’s bad moment, center back Piero Hincapié and goalkeeper Hernán Galindez stole all eyes, as both were involved in the own goal at the end of the first half. TOthat unfortunate play represented the partial 2-0.

Internet users described it as the ‘blooper’ of the day.

Ecuador’s unusual own goal

