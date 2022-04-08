Ecuador would be Tri’s rival prior to Qatar 2022, when and where would the match be?

With the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in hand, the Mexican National Team is already preparing its agenda for the rest of the year, and is thinking about the preparation matches it could have for the World Cup; so the possible rivals that Gerardo Martino’s Tri would face in the summer are beginning to sound.

First it was the Uruguay National Team, who would have advanced talks with the Mexican Soccer Federation to schedule the friendly match prior to the World Cup; and now, it has transpired from the Ecuadorian media that Ecuador would be another of the countries that the Mexican National Team will face in a preparation duel.

According to Ecuadorian media, the Technical Secretary of the FEF, Gabriel Wainer, has confirmed that Ecuador will face Mexico on June 5 in Chicago, United States.

In addition, the Diario RECORD reporter, Armando Melgar, assures that it will be on April 12, that the 4 annual matches will be known in collaboration with SUM, which could be Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil and some other team that is still unknown.

Tri ���� It will be this Tuesday when the FMF announces the 4 annual games in collaboration with SUM ✅Ecuador ����

It should be remembered that if the match against Ecuador is confirmed, this would be Tri’s first game after the Qualifiers, and prior to the Nations League, where they will face Amaica and Suriname as part of the Group stage.