Ecuadorian expands her business to Miami: she has had clients like the singer Nacho and the Montaner family | Reports | News

That its products are recognized and identified as Ecuadorian is what Verónica Sagñay Aucancela is doing from her business l’ovarrydedicated to the creation of gifts based on flowers, roses, strawberries and chocolate.

He has been expanding this offer in Miami for four months through social networks and his website. And the results have been better than expected.

“I have approximately four months and it has been a fairly good reception, unlike Ecuador when I started and that gives me a roof over my head. I did a market study, a business plan and I see a very nice response… Here they highly value the subject that is elaborated by hand because every detail is done manually. And Ecuadorian chocolate is valued”, says Sagñay, 33 years old.

She started in this business nine years ago under the name of arts and fruits in Guayaquil, where it has a store. And he owns another in Quito.

Its growth in the national territory was proceeding normally, in fact during the COVID-19 pandemic, it stood out; however, in 2022 there was a change.

“Unfortunately in recent months in Ecuador the issue has been very complicated. We have remained, but there has been no growth due to the economic crisis, insecurity, lack of employmentall these factors and it shows in all businesses”, says the entrepreneur born in Guayaquil and raised in the Pulucate community, in Colta, Chimborazo province.

He saw Miami as an additional opportunity to make himself known, so he changed the name of his brand to L’ovarry. “Two years ago and a little more I changed the brand because I wanted to make a more global brand. Art and fruits are my beginnings, but I made a rebranding of the brand to enter Miami”, he comments.

The young Puruhá indigenous woman is proud of her path in Ecuador and the one she now follows in the North American country. In fact, she is in the process of opening an island or store in the Aventura Mall in Miami.

“I was at Aventura Mall last week, they gave me an invitation. I was at the fair. It is a well-known shopping center. I am in that process to be able to put the island or local in the short term, ”she indicates.

Sagnay, in Miami, Offer your products online. He prepares them in a professional kitchen that he rents for a certain time.

The raw material such as chocolate is brought from Ecuador and the flowers and roses are also national, but he buys them from importers in Miami. L’ovarry has a varied catalog of creations for all occasions and offers personalized orders.

And these orders for arrangements of roses and strawberries decorated with chocolates and other fruits have reached the hands of the Venezuelan singer Nacho; Stefi Roitman, daughter-in-law of Ricardo Montaner and influencer Paula Macher.

Verónica with the influencer Paula Macher and best friend of Evaluna Montaner.

She is accompanied in this work by four people from the areas of photography, public relations, marketing and others. And in Ecuador, it employs six people: three in Guayaquil and Quito, who are in charge of the premises.

Sagñay’s aspiration is to expand his brand through the franchise system. He wants his Ecuadorian company to be recognized throughout the United States.

While, The entrepreneur hopes that the insecurity situation will improve in her country of origin because she feels that she and other businesses are hesitant to invest. She had plans to open a coffee shop, but that idea fizzled out. “The idea was to open a cafeteria and it has stopped me because of the insecurity of how we are and that makes you limit yourself, so that you can invest and look for other markets,” he says.

Sagñay is now in Miami and is staying for several months on his business visa. Later, he returns to the country to also dedicate himself to his points of sale. (YO)