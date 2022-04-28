Ecuadorian national team denies improper alignment by Byron Castillo

A few hours have passed since a scandal in the Conmebol qualifiersafter it was revealed that the footballer Byron Castillo there would be improperly aligned with Ecuadoras supposedly he is of Colombian nationalitywhich could imply a sanction to Ecuadorians and deprive them of the opportunity to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Well, in such a scenario, the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP), affirmed that is collecting the necessary documents to claim a possible “irregular alignment” of the defender Byron Castilloin order to La Roja can add (at the table) the points it let go against Ecuador and then yes earn your place in the next Qatar World Cup 2022.

“We are collecting all the background in official and formal ways. If there is space for a claim, assuming that the version is true, we will claim the points“, assured Gianfranco DazzarolaManager of Communications and Corporate Affairs of the ANFP for the EFE agency.

Selection of Ecuador denies it

Carlos Manzurvice president of the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation, responded to the rumors that have arisen about the nationality of Byron Castilloarguing that everything is in order and alleged that the speculations have arisen due to a problem between representatives.

“The player Byron Castillo has been part of several national teams since he was 15 years old and has participated in several national team tournaments. A few years ago, regarding a problem between businessmen, certain inconsistencies in the Civil Registry came to lightwhich were corrected with two actions of constitutional rank that agreed with the player and that are executory. There are no ongoing investigative processes. For us it is a closed issue”, he said for the Third of Chile.

The Ecuadorian manager accepted that at the time he was linked to Byron Castillo with what I had Colombian originsituation that insisted is clarified in the courts.

“Yes. They aimed to validate a supposed copy of a registry in Colombia. All this was reviewed in two processes and in several instances and ended with the court order to correct the errors that existed and ratify the Ecuadorian nationality. The senior team waited until that was corrected to incorporate the player into their squad. I insist: the player has participated in several international tournaments since training, as a national team, “he added.

Carlos Manzur pointed out that yes Chili wishes to file a claim with the relevant authorities for a alleged improper alignment of Ecuadorthey are within their rights, although affirmed that for their part they have a clear conscience.

“Those who believe they are assisted by the law will know whether or not to initiate actions. That is up to them. We have the facts and the law clear.

“From my point of view, the issue is clear. If someone thinks otherwise, they will have to analyze the actions to follow and decide whether to initiate them.. The rest is rumor that contributes little to the development of football and our activities,” he said.

Byron Castillo’s link with Colombia

According to the DirecTV Ecuador journalist, Diego Arcosthe controversy over the nationality of Byron Castillo part because He had a brother named Bayron Castillo. that he was born in Colombia, but that he is already deceased.

“He has a brother, who is deceased and his name was Bayron Javierand Byron, it’s Byron David, I went to see the place, General Villamil and on the machine I took out the baptismal match and it says he’s from Guayaquil, I could verify that he was Ecuadorian, but the brother was born in Colombia”, he indicated.

The Ecuadorian journalist ???????? of Directv Diego Arcos confirms that the Colombian birth certificate that was published is of a deceased brother of the ECUADORIAN soccer player Byron David Castillo, who was called Bayron Javier and was born in Tumaco. One from ’95 and one from ’98.@blogdeportivo pic.twitter.com/G44SxXOD2o – Juan Camilo Vargas (@JuanCaVargas13) April 26, 2022

Conmebol Qualifiers | Positions table

In the absence of Brazil vs. Argentina, this is how the position table of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup remained:

Brazil – 45 points Argentina – 39 points Uruguay – 28 points Ecuador – 26 points Peru – 24 points Colombia – 23 points Chile – 19 points Paraguay – 16 points Bolivian – 15 points Venezuela – 10 points

Qualified for the 2022 World Cup by South America

On the part of Conmebol, the first four of the general table have their place assured in the next World Cup, while the fifth place will seek their ticket in the playoffs. This means that go Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuadorwhile Peru entered the reclassification.