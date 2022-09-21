Ecuadorian police find the body of María Belén Bernal

Photo: Ministry of the Interior of Ecuador

(CNN Spanish) — The National Police of Ecuador reported this Wednesday that its search teams found the body of lawyer María Belén Bernal after 10 days of her disappearance.

In a press release, the Police indicated that the discovery took place on the Casitagua hill, in Quito.

“With deep pain and indignation, I regret to report that María Belén was found. Her femicide will not go unpunished and all those responsible will be brought to justice. My solidarity with her mother Elizabeth and her little son,” President Guillermo Lasso said in his Twitter account. Twitter.

The Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, lamented her death and, referring to her husband, Germán Cáceres, who is now a suspect in the act, assured that there will be no impunity. “We will find Cáceres wherever he is and hand him over to justice. I apologize and offer an apology to Elizabeth Otavalo and her grandson.”

Bernal disappeared after having entered the Superior Police School in the early hours of September 11 to see her husband, a police lieutenant who is at large. This case shocked the country and generated reactions in the upper echelons of the government.

Note: In a previous version we reported that the body of María Belén Bernal was found 11 days after her disappearance. It’s 10 days.