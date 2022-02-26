Ecuador’s Attorney General’s Office seizes assets of former President Rafael Correa

The Ecuadorian Attorney General’s Office reported this Thursday that it had seized assets from former socialist president Rafael Correa and other officials of his government convicted of corruption.

“The ownership of these assets currently corresponds to the Ecuadorian State as stated in the lien certificates,” the agency said in a statement.

The properties of eight convicts are located in the coastal city of Guayaquil (southwest).

The Attorney General’s Office also requested an Execution Court to “order the immediate seizure of various movable and immovable property that it managed to identify and locate in other cantons of the country.”

Correa (2007-2017), who lives in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for the crime of bribery in the so-called Bribes 2012-2016 case.

According to the Ecuadorian justice, the former president, former officials and businessmen participated in a corruption scheme in which bribes were paid in exchange for contracts during Correa’s term.

The former president, who is considered a fugitive from justice, has not commented on the announcement. Correa maintains that the trial was about political persecution by his former ally, former President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021).

Last November, the justice ordered the seizure of the bank accounts of the 17 convicted of the 2012-2016 Bribery case.

The penalties for embezzlement, bribery, concussion and illicit enrichment are imprescriptible in Ecuador.