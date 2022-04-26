Ecuador’s risk of not playing the World Cup in Qatar due to doping mess: does it serve Colombia? | National teams

The Ecuadorian team qualified directly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, after finishing fourth in the South American qualifying standings behind Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. However, those led by Gustavo Alfaro could be left without playing the World Cup due to administrative problems.

It turns out that in recent days the Ecuadorian Anti-Doping Organization (Onade) denounced that government authorities have not resolved a resource issue for their department. Therefore, an administrative problem has been unleashed that, in theory, has caused the body to be unable to comply with the controls required by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Onade representative, Jannet Emén Sánchez, confirmed that the Ecuadorian National Team could be suspended for this reason.

“Ecuador is at serious risk of being suspended at the international level,” Sánchez said.

After these statements, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Sports responded in a brief statement: “This week we will comply with the President’s order that anti-doping control be handled by the COE, as established by the World Anti-Doping Code, while the Law of Creation is issued. of Onade. That way we can deliver the resources.”

“Of course we will assume the pending obligations that Onade has, verifying each value as it should. On the other hand, we are up to date with the annual payment to WADA”, reads the letter.

There is still no solid information to suggest that, for this reason, Ecuador could be left without going to the World Cup.

TRADE, FROM PERU

GROUP OF AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS

(GDA)