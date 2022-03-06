Ed Sheeran accused of plagiarism for “Shape of you”

Ed Sheeran is accused of plagiarism for his success of “Shape of you”

Recently, it has been revealed that famous singer Ed Sheeran has been accused of plagiarism by “shape of you“, something that has undoubtedly quite surprised his millions of admirers.

That’s right, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue stated that Ed Sheeran was partially inspired by his song “Oh Why” for the melody of his worldwide hit “Shape Of You”.

The British pop idol Ed Sheeran appeared this Friday, March 4, before a court From london.

And it is that he was sued by two composers who accused him of plagiarism in his most famous song “Shape of you”.

Elegantly dressed, the artist appeared before the High Court of the British capital on the first day of a judgment which is supposed to last three weeks.

In this way, the two songs sounded on Friday in the room presided over by judge Antony Zacaroli.









In this way, the two songs sounded on Friday in the room presided over by judge Antony Zacaroli.

For the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, “the similarity” between certain passages “is surprising”, they are “almost identical”.

Sheeran is without a doubt very talented, he is a genius. But she is also a magpie. He borrows ideas and puts them into songs from him, sometimes he admits it, sometimes he doesn’t,” he stated.

“It depends on who you are and whether they think they can do it with impunity,” he added.

In addition, the lawyer stressed that his clients are extremely talented composers, who deserve the same respect as any other artist and due recognition.

As expected, Sheeran and his songwriters, Steven McCutcheon and John McDaid, denied the allegations.

In May 2018, the three had asked the High Court to rule that copyright had not been infringed.

Two months later, Chokri and O’Donoghue in turn initiated legal proceedings against them.

Copyright payments for “Shape of You”, estimated at 20 million pounds according to The Telegraph newspaper, were suspended by the body that manages them.

It should be noted that in 2017, Ed Sheeran was also the best-selling artist in the world, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), with his third album “Divide”, which includes the single “Shape of You”.