Ed Sheeran and John Mayer wear Audemars Piguet’s Spider-Man Royal Oak – Robb Report

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

John Mayer and Ed Sheeran’s Spidey-senses might be tingling.

The two musicians teamed up for a benefit concert earlier this week, and both rocked the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, featuring Spider-Man. gq Reported on Thursday. At an event for the Mayer Heart & Armor Foundation on Tuesday night — where the two collaborated on covers of Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” and Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'” — the two unveiled their limited-edition watches. which were released earlier this year at a price of only 250 for $215,000 each.

Mayer and Sheeran are both documented watch collectors, so it’s no surprise they both got their hands on a superhero-themed AP. The Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon features a 42mm titanium case with a black ceramic bezel and crown. Inside, a stripped-down Caliber 2974 movement lets Spider-Man look like he’s flying through the watch.

A closer look at John Mayer’s AP Royal Oak Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Such detail was not easy to achieve: Audemars Piguet said it took at least 50 hours to create each character on the dial, with the silhouette cut from a block of white gold and the suit laser cut to give it texture. sketched out. , Along with technical details, the watch features glow-in-the-dark hands and numerals, a transparent caseback and interchangeable straps.

AP CEO Francois-Henri Benhamias said, “For this second collaboration with Marvel, we wanted to pay homage to Spider-Man, one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel universe, who knows how to wield great power. With it also comes great responsibility.” A statement on the release of the model. (The brand previously made a Black Panther watch, which celebs also loved: LeBron James sported the timepiece Courtside after it launched in 2021.)

gq Noted opinions are divided on the Spider-Man Royal Oak, but the model is truly a piece of art. Mayer – who owns several AP watches and works with the Swiss watchmaker despite not being a brand ambassador – appears to agree. As has Sheeran, who has shown off an equally impressive watch collection over the years.

Thanks to their shared appreciation for watches, two longtime friends take twinning to a whole new and sinister level.