Ed Sheeran and Steven Spielberg will attend an event to help India deal with the pandemic

Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Steven Spielberg and Nile Rodgers are some of the more than 100 celebrities who will participate in We for India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods, a streaming event organized to raise funds to help India deal with the pandemic.

The event, organized by Give India and Reliance Entertainment, is scheduled for August 15 and will last three hours. It includes musical performances, stand-up comedies, support messages and “immersive fitness challenges”. Attendees also include Lola – Annie Lennox’s daughter, also a musician -, Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, Sister Sledge and many others.

“Music has the power to help in difficult times,” Rodgers said in a statement. “I am proud of my community, when the world is in danger the musicians never back down, with their songs they give us hope for the future”.

The funds raised will be used for medical supplies, helping vaccination centers and supporting long-covid sufferers and families who have lost a family member or are experiencing major financial difficulties. The event is organized in collaboration with the international charity The World We Want.