Ed Sheeran confirms he will release an album that belongs to Autumn

HIt is quite common among artists today to generate a lot Expectation About his new songs or albums and thus keeps his followers informed of the progress he is making by posting on the network or on different platforms. But this style does not match with Ed Sheeran.

The British artist was asked if he would be releasing a new album and he confirmed it without hesitation. This was expressed during his tenure at SiriusXM, where he expressed that his The album will go into autumn.“It’s an album about autumn and I don’t have any expectations from it. It was the album I was trying to make, and then Subtraction happened. So I’ve completed it within the last year and yeah, it’s ready to go, so I’m going to post it.”Singer said.

It is unknown whether the new album About Autumn will start a new saga of future albums.

i don’t know if ‘Winter season’ This would be the start of a series of related records, such as releasing an album named after other seasons of the year. and that’s the other function of Ed Sheeran Related were: plus, multiply, divide, equal, subtract. All of them, mathematical notation.

The artist has not confirmed anything regarding the beginning of the new saga. What he has said is that the album will not come in October but it will have a release date soon. Some users are already daring to reveal the release date and name: ‘Autumn Variations’ and she will be out on September 29. But these are just rumours.

This is gauged from their latest promotional video in which EDee Sheeran plays a teleshopping salesperson of autumn products. There appears to be a price on it, 9.29, which is why they believe it will be released on September 29th.