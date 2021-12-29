Ed Sheeran, his commitment to protect the environment

Ed Sheeran, during his speech at BBC Radio London, shared his personal environmental commitment plans. The artist, in fact, would like to “awaken the United Kingdom as much as possible”, as reported by NME.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible to plant more trees,” said the singer. “I’m trying to get the UK to wake up. I love my county, the wildlife and the environment“.

And he added: «I feel like they might bite my head off every time I talk about this, because my work isn’t hugely sustainable. But I’m trying to do my best“. Speaking of his home in Suffolk, Ed Sheeran then said: “I have a huge beehive. But also a pond with newts, salamanders and a grass snake ».

Ed Sheeran’s plan comes after that major record labels have signed a new pact that aims to tackle the effects of climate change. They will do this by trying to “decarbonise” the music industry.

The initiative, called Music Climate Pact, was launched by AIM, the British association of independent music, in collaboration with BPI, the association of record labels. The pact, according to what emerged, establishes a series of “high-level commitments that will serve as a declaration of intent for the global music sector”.



