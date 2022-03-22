Ed Sheeran is the protector of J Balvin and supports him after the scandal with Residente

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin They just announced not one, but two collaboration tracks. According to the artists, they will share voices on the songs “Follow” and “Forever My Love”. The artists shared the news on Instagram and detailed how the partnership came to be.

In a video shared by the two on social media, Sheeran and Balvin appear in the studio together, with scenes also from what appears to be a clip recording. All very mysterious, however, both the British and the Colombian gave a small spoiler for this collaboration.

Although not yet announced date for the launch, it seems that the theme will not take long to land on music platforms. In the publication of the social network, the Latin music star said:

“All good things take time. 6 months ago I was in the gym and I said: this man is similar to Ed Sheeran, well that’s how it was, it was him. We have a coffee, we talk about life and we stay with a chimba vibe, we create a genuine friendship talking from the simplest to how to be a father hehe. In New York we arranged to see each other one day in the studio and well, later you’ll see what we did hehehe, but the first two songs we put together “Sigue” and “Forever my love” are coming out soon”

And the songs promise to bring a little piece of the universe of each one of them. Both “Sigue” and “Forever My Love” will be sung on both Languages, English and Spanish. Ed Sheeran also shared part of the new project in the caption.

“He wanted me to get to know the world of reggaeton and he invited me into his world. It was amazing to hear it in Spanish and we hope you like it as much as we do.”, added the Briton.

As expected, despite the fact that the artists made the announcement just over a few hours ago, the reactions on the networks to the collaboration of the duo Ed Sheeran and J Balvin were immediate. The video that accompanies the ad alone has already exceeded half a million views. “Much love and peace on earth”, concluded J Balvin.