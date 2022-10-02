Ed Sheeran pays tribute to them with a song

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just around the corner and for the occasion, singer Ed Sheeran has released a music video of his new music in partnership with the famous Pokémon franchise.

If you like the Pokémon franchise, you know that the brand has a habit of doing musical collaborations in recent years. We had Katy Perry singing about her love for Pichu in her music Electric released last year. But this time it’s the famous singer Ed Sheeran who will sing in honor of the famous pocket monsters in collaboration with the Pokémon franchise.

After publishing a video of him, guitar in hand, singing his future title surrounded by small Pokémon stuffed animals, the music was released recently and is called Celestial. In the clip, we are shown several Pokémon like Pikachu, Squirtle or Charmander in a drawn cartoon style. The drawing and animation are made by Japanese artist Yu Nagaba. Even if the clip highlights the little monsters very well, the lyrics don’t really have anything to do with the Pokémon license.

A wild Ed Sheeran appeared… ‘Celestial’ is out now! Ed made this song for everyone who carried @Pokemon with them wherever they went. Hidden in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, you can find Ed’s song in game on November 18th! https://t.co/rKOG5Thot1 pic.twitter.com/XAt9UmiY8t — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) September 29, 2022

In the new Pokemon?

It could be that the music is heard in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple. Some people think that it will probably be reserved for the end credits and that the lyrics will refer to the new adventure that awaits fans eager for the game’s release on November 18th.

Ed Sheeran has already confided to being a big fan of the saga. He would have played nearly ten hours on Pokémon Red during his early career and since he was a child. He got closer to the Pokémon teams during a trip to Japan and that’s where the project to do a song in collaboration came from. Sound is available on all streaming platforms.

