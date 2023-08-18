Ed Sheeran reveals details of his next album – Radio Concerto Chile

Ed Sheeran is ready to delight its fans with new music as autumn arrives in the Northern Hemisphere.

Although he released his most recent album, , ,Reduce), earlier this year, Sheeran revealed in a bizarre social media post that more music is on the way.

sheeran was used Instagram To signal an upcoming release, sharing an online info-commercial parody about “Buffer Baskets” for the upcoming season.

In addition, he revealed a phone number that provided a message from his record label, Gingerbread Man Records, stating that the baskets were sold out but would be restocked on August 24.

This date could be a possible preview of a new single.

autumn focus of their next album

Talking about his upcoming album with Andy Cohen SiriusXMSheeran explained that his focus would be on Fallout: “It’s an album about Fallout. I have no expectations from that.”

The singer mentioned that he worked on this while making the album , ,Reduce) and its production ended last year.

The Super Bowl and Ed Sheeran’s Style

In the same interview, the possibility of Sheeran performing at the Super Bowl halftime show was discussed.

Although some performers have made impressive appearances on the Super Bowl stage, Sheeran modestly stated, “I’m not that. I’m not going to take dancers on stage… I don’t think anybody wants to see me do that at the Super Bowl or So.”