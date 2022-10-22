Ed Sheeran Reveals He Lost James Bond Theme Song To Billie Eilish After He Already Started Writing It

Ed Sheeran has opened up about losing a James Bond theme song to another famous musician: Billie Eilish.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer has revealed the disappointment he felt after starting to write the theme song for the 2021 Bond film ‘No Time to Die’, which ultimately went to Eilish.

Sheeran revealed that when original director Danny Boyle was set to direct the film, he was approached to write the film’s title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga was finally finalized as the film’s director, the “Bad Guy” singer took the lead.

“They changed the director, then they just changed the script, and that was it,” Sheeran said on That Peter Crouch Podcast. “We had done all the meetings, I started writing it down.”

“I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t hurt not to,” he continued. “But if they came back, I would say, ‘Yeah, yeah, sure, yeah! »”

Earlier this month, Sheeran announced a new North American tour beginning in 2023.

This will be the Grammy winner’s first tour since his hit “Divide Tour” in 2018.

The crooner’s first show will be on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and wraps up on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.