Ed Sheeran surprises at the pub to celebrate anniversary – Metro World News Brazil

“Thinking Out Loud” singer Ed Sheeran, known for making unexpected appearances at local bars, was a surprise for patrons frequenting a pub in Suffolk while celebrating a friend’s anniversary . The 32-year-old singer entered The Rumburg Buck, a local pub, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, 31.

The establishment’s owner, Stella Cattermole, described him as having a “really attractive face, very polite and regular”. According to stories, the star and her friends would use the game room for a game of Sinuka and enjoy breakfast. The small group also played their violin and sang some music.

“My husband couldn’t prove he was actually cooking for Ed Sheeran,” she told the pub lady.

This isn’t the first surprising gesture by Ed Sheeran to his friends. Earlier this year, it didn’t go unnoticed that he surprised people with a show in the living rooms of two family homes, celebrating the release of his seventh studio album, “Autumn Variations”.

“My first idea was to create a show in someone’s living room, but then I thought, why not make each musical in someone’s living room different and surprise them at their doorstep? We toured 14 houses over the course of 2 days. tour, and it was a really fun way to meet my kids, but also to record a whole live album. I hope you enjoy it! This is the bonus album you all deserve, and I Thank you who will receive us without any prior notice!”

Last year, Ed Sheeran played and led karaoke to the success of Serani’s “No Games” when he made a surprise visit to a pub in Birmingham. He drank a few beers and tried some serving at The Roast pub, but Ian Connor said Ed was not very skilled in that area, as reported by Birmingham Live and The Mirror at the time.