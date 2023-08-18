Ed Sheeran surprises everyone by announcing he has recorded a new album to be released in the autumn

The prolific Ed Sheeran never ceases to amaze us and is now just weeks away from releasing his next album due this fall. The 32-year-old singer released his album ‘Subtract’ in May and is nearing the end of his ‘Mathematics World Tour’.

Ed surprised his fans during a concert in Minneapolis presenting three new songs What will be his next album.

hitmaker told the crowd that the songs were a “Good Playlist for Fall” More added before the end of the show: ‘Autumn is coming, I’ll see you soon.’

The British singer recently appeared at a Lego store in a US mall, where he performed his song ‘Lego House’, signed a Lego box and took photos with fans.

Posting a short video on Instagram, the multiple-award-winning musician showed the camera a new Lego figure with red hair and a T-shirt that read “Autumn is coming.”

Ed then repeats the message, saying that he will be handing out some minifigures at his next concert and that “fall is coming”.

He then changed his Instagram icon to an image of an acorn and during his show in Minneapolis, he revealed that ‘Subtract’ was his last album with his current major record label.

We wait to find out what Sheeran’s new album will be like and whether it will usher in a new era by being the first album without a mathematical symbol in the title. Perhaps their new era is of four albums with four seasons of the year?