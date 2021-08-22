Ed Sheeran, the new album is out on October 29th

Ed Sheeran has announced details of his new album ‘=’ (Equals), out October 29 on Asylum Records. Along with the announcement, Ed Sheeran also released a new song, ‘Visiting Hours’. [compreso nell’album] along with a video performance. ‘=’, the fourth album in the series titled with mathematical symbols, is the most complete work of Ed, an artist in constant evolution who never stops looking for new ways. It is a collection of songs that have been composed over the span of 4 years, following the release of the multi-award winning album ‘÷’ (Divide), in which Ed Sheeran emphasizes the experiences gained and the people he met while exploring the various shades of love (‘The Joker And The Queen’, ‘First Times’,’ 2step ‘), of loss (‘ Visiting Hours’), of resilience (‘Can’t Stop The Rain’) and of fatherhood (‘ Sandman ‘,’ Leave Your Life ‘) while analyzing his career and reality (‘ Tides’). From a musical point of view ‘=’ encompasses his whole world: from classic songs to guitar with timeless ballads to more euphoric moments and with a more complex production, such as the first single he released this summer, ‘Bad Habits’ . Ed’s personal vision of life is all expressed in ‘=’, his daily life and his intimacy, elevating the experiences to a universal stage as in ‘Visiting hours’ – a passage in which he describes the loss of his mentor and friend Michael. Gudinski, written immediately after his death (“I wish that heaven had visiting hours / So I can just swing by and ask your advice”). Played for the first time during the state memorial in March, the intense and moving song is accompanied by a video performance with the participation of the choirs of his closest friends, Kylie Minogue and Jimmy Barnes. Written and recorded in Suffolk, London, Sweden and Los Angeles, the album was executive produced by Fred (No. 6 Collaborations Project), Johnny McDaid (Divide) and Ed himself, with additional contributions from by Steve Mac, Joe Rubel, Amy Wadge, Foy Vance, Elvira Anderfjard, David Hodges, Andrew Watt, Lou Bell, Natalie Hemby and Ben Kweller. Ed’s composer brother Matthew contributed the wonderful string arrangements on ‘First Times’ and ‘The Joker And The Queen’. The album cover is a vivid ensemble of butterflies symbolizing a ‘new life’, the leitmotif of the album, painted on an abstract drawing done by Ed Sheeran. Ed Sheeran commented: “= (Equals) is a very personal album and it means a lot to me. My life has changed a lot in recent years – I got married, I became a father, I lost friends – and I reflect on all of that in the album. I see it as an album of maturity and I can’t wait to share it with you all ”.

COCCIANTE, SHADE AND GREAT AT IMAGINACTION, THE VIDEOCLIP FESTIVAL

– A few days before the start of the fifth edition of the IMAGinACTION International Videoclip Festival, which will be held in Forlì from 27 to 29 August, the organizer Raffaella Tommasi for Daimon Film and the artistic director Stefano Salvati announce new important guests who will enrich the calendar of appointments with the artists who will take the stage in Piazza Saffi. Special guest of the first evening, August 27, will be Riccardo Cocciante. The artist will receive the “Art and Culture” Award, established in collaboration with FIMI for having composed some of the most important Italian songs of all time and for having brought the name of Italy to the world through his musicals and Popular Works. Among the most prolific successful European artists and composers, with more than 40 albums to his credit, Cocciante represents a unique phenomenon in the international music industry. He explored all fields and creative processes, from the composition of songs intended for his interpretation, to the composition with and for other artists, passing through the casting and direction of young performers for his Popular Works, confronting himself with a large amount of musical expressions. (from songs to musical works, from film soundtracks to theater music). With his compositions of Popular Works (Notre Dame de Paris, Juliet and Romeo, Little Prince) he has conquered the world, bringing the name of Italy to every corner of the planet. Irene Grandi and Shade will be the other two guests on the evening of August 28th. The Florentine artist has always been engaged in a continuous research in music as in life. An intrepid and curious spirit led her to collaborate with the most important names in Italian and international music, treading great stages. Thanks to her natural charisma and a voice with a characteristic and powerful timbre, she has always managed to involve large audiences during her important live activity. His gaze is always looking forward, challenging the future and always looking for new artistic and human stimuli. At IMAGinACTION he will perform with his longtime guitarist, Saverio Lanza, and will tell his long career to the festival audience. Shade, fresh from the success of the song “In one hour” (Platinum certified for sales and with a video that has exceeded 4 million views), confirms himself as one of the true hit makers of recent years, with 12 platinum records and 5 gold discs. “In one hour” (soundtrack of the dating show Love island Italia, a television phenomenon hosted by Giulia De Lellis aired on Discovery) comes after the triple platinum of “Irraggiungibile”, the double platinum of “Autostop”, and follows the hits of “So ciao” (platinum), “The hit of the summer” and “Bene ma non bene” (both double platinum), “Without doing it on purpose” (platinum), “Amore a prima insta” (gold). The rapper from Turin will be a guest of IMAGinACTION and will tell his successes through the most representative and always highly sought-after videos, with well-constructed quotes and stories. During the three evenings, Ron (Special Award for Lifetime Achievement studded with important video clips) and Mahmood (Special Award for the artistic dimension of his video clips) will also be awarded. Furthermore, on 27 August the prize will be awarded to the winner of the Young IMAGinACTION Award contest, created in collaboration with BPER Banca, dedicated to emerging directors and young artists. The three finalists of the contest will perform on stage during the evening.

DE SIMONE, LIVE BREAK FOR AN INDETERMINATE TIME

Rome, Aug 20 – After spending a good part of his summer making one of his biggest dreams come true, that of writing – and recording – a soundtrack for a feature film, Andrea Laszlo De Simone has just announced with a long post on his channels social media that the mini tour with the Immensity Orchestra organized by Dna concerts and departing on August 26 from Turin, will be the last opportunity to listen to him live in Italy before an indefinite break away from the stages: “Turin, Rome and Bari will be for me the closing of a cycle .. or rather the closing of a first, long and intense lap that lasted practically 8 years and I am excited as if I had to perform for the first time in my life ”.

GROSS: FROM TOMORROW THE NEW ALBUM “SOLAR POWER” ALL OVER THE WORLD

Milan, 20 Aug- Grammy Award winner Lorde will release her long-awaited third album titled “Solar Power” tomorrow. The album, preceded by the title track “Solar Power” also contains the new single “Mood Ring”, a song accompanied by a video that shows a totally new Lorde and different from how we have known her until today. Speaking about the new song and the record, Lorde said: “It’s a song that I’m very proud of and that makes me enjoy it. During the recording of this record I drew inspiration from the musical culture of the 60s and from that of the Flower Child. I wanted to better understand life in a commune, the removal from society and starting from scratch. I thought about this when writing this new record of mine. A parallel between the culture of that time and that of today concerns our idea of ​​well-being and that of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality and pseudo-well-being. For example, eating according to a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, storing crystals, reading the tarot cards and your own horoscope … all things that we were doing then and in which my companions and I are delighted today. When I wrote this song I knew I had composed a pop song. So this song represents my satirical gaze towards all of this ”.

LIZZO AND CARDI B TOGETHER IN “RUMORS”

Rome, Aug 20 – 3-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum superstar Lizzo has officially unveiled her highly anticipated new single “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)” available now on all DSPs and streaming; The first ever collaboration between Lizzo and Grammy Award-winning, Diamond-certified rapper Cardi B in the US, “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)” is available in a variety of formats including single CD, transparent single CD, gold, black and slime green cassette and limited edition autographed single CD, all on sale now exclusively on the official Lizzo Shop. In addition, a limited edition single CD with an alternative collectible cover of “Rumors” is available exclusively on the official Cardi B Shop. Lizzo will celebrate the highly anticipated arrival of “Rumors” with a series of appearances at high-level festivals, including a historic headlining appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday 4 September – the first female headliner in the festival’s 20-year history. Other festival appearances will follow, including Global Citizen Live (Saturday 25th September), Firefly Music Festival (Sunday 26th September) and Outside Lands (Saturday 30th October). Lizzo will return to her native Minnesota for a Welch headlining show at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday 11 September.

