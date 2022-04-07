Entertainment

Ed Sheeran wins trial after being accused of plagiarizing his hit “Shape of You”

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Ed Sheeran

image source, BP Mean

Caption,

Ed Sheeran and his co-writers said the case had caused “immense” stress

Ever since Ed Sheeran’s song “Shape of you” became a worldwide hit in 2017, the threat of plagiarism has hovered over the catchy chorus.

Musician Sami Chokri took the famous singer to court and accused him of infringing the song’s copyright.

However, a judge ruled Wednesday that the singer-songwriter had not plagiarized the song “Oh Why” that Chokri released in 2015.

Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, said the “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song was “strikingly similar” to an “Oh, why” chorus in his own song.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Celebrities who said ‘I do’ in Las Vegas

40 seconds ago

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has broken a record before being released

11 mins ago

How to dress to show off long legs when you are petite

35 mins ago

what is this year’s theme and many more details

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button