Ed Sheeran wins trial after being accused of plagiarizing his hit “Shape of You”

image source, BP Mean Caption, Ed Sheeran and his co-writers said the case had caused “immense” stress

Ever since Ed Sheeran’s song “Shape of you” became a worldwide hit in 2017, the threat of plagiarism has hovered over the catchy chorus.

Musician Sami Chokri took the famous singer to court and accused him of infringing the song’s copyright.

However, a judge ruled Wednesday that the singer-songwriter had not plagiarized the song “Oh Why” that Chokri released in 2015.

Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch, said the “Oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song was “strikingly similar” to an “Oh, why” chorus in his own song.

After the ruling, Sheeran said that “Unsubstantiated” claims like these “are all too common.” Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have faced similar complaints.

In a video posted on social media, he said there is now a culture “where a complaint is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to courteven if there is no basis for the claim.”

“It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry. There are so many notes and so few chords used in pop music,” he added.

“Yes 60,000 songs are released every day on Spotify, a match is likely to occur. That’s 22 million songs a year and there are only 12 notes available.”

“Shape of You” was the UK’s best-selling song of 2017 and is the most-streamed song in Spotify history.

Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled that Sheeran “did not deliberately or unwittingly copy” Chokri’s song.

He acknowledged that there were “phrase similarities” in “Shape of You” and “Oh Why”, but said “such similarities are only a starting point for possible infringement” of copyright.

After studying the musical elements, he said he had “differences between the relevant parts” of the songswhich “provide compelling evidence that the phrase “Oh I”” in Sheeran’s song “came from sources other than Oh Why”.

image source, BP Mean Caption, Sami Chokri described the High Court case as “the worst few weeks of my life”

He added that the defense argument that Sheeran had heard Chokri’s song before writing “Shape of You” it had only a “speculative basis”.

“I find, in fact, that he probably didn’t hear it,” he said.

Sheeran wrote his chart-topping song with two collaborators, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon. Both of them they denied having previously heard “oh why“.

The case dates back to 2018, when the trio applied to the High Court to declare that they had not infringed Chokri’s copyright.

Sheeran denied that he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without recognition, and insisted that he was always “completely fair” in recognizing people who contribute to his work.