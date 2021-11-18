Ed Sheeran’s virtual concert is near, here are the dates

Niantic has released new information regarding the collaboration with Ed Sheeran, which will bring the singer inside Pokémon GO for a small concert in the augmented reality title, including event dates.

The collaboration was announced through a post on the singer’s official Twitter profile, although the lyrics didn’t offer a great deal of detail. This is certainly not the first time the franchise has joined forces with a musical artist, as is the case with Katy Perry who performs in the Electric music video together with Pikachu and Pichu.

The event with the British singer-songwriter, on the other hand, it will start on November 22nd starting at 20:00 Italian time and will continue for another week until November 30th. The main attraction seems to be a performance by Ed Sheeran, although no details have been disclosed. Be it a pre-recorded video or a virtual avatar of Ed Sheeran?

According to the software house, the exhibition will include songs from the latest album of the artist, entitled =. Furthermore, it seems that his favorite pokémon will be accompanying him, Squirtle in sunglasses as in one of the first episodes of the anime.

With this event it seems that Niantic is standing following in the footsteps of Epic Games, which has offered a number of in-game musical events over the years, bringing artists such as Travis Scott or more recently Ariana Grande into its famous battle royale.

In addition to Ed Sheeran’s performance, the event will include elements typical of Pokémon GO. Players will have the option to capture a variety of water-type pokémon, including the Squirtle variant with sunglasses.

There will also be some dedicated skins, like t-shirts with the logo of the new album to be worn by their avatars. In addition, along the duration of the event, the song of the songwriter Ovverpass Graffiti it will be used as a background in the game during the night phase.