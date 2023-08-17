Edamari Lopez is adorable with two blazer options that are ideal for summer. who do you like?

adamari lopez She loves fashion and enjoys it on a daily basis, inspiring millions of her fans to find their own style and of course comment on her wardrobe choices.

Yesterday was no exception during a visit to Puerto Rico as the hotel chain’s ambassador Wyndhambecause this time he moved to Rio Grande where the beautiful Windham Grand River Sea Rainforest Beach Golf Resort,

For her outing, she chose a fresh, impactful summer look that was perfect for the occasion at the Miami fashion house, suit house It has always provided great choice for men and women who want to shine in their presentations and executive activities.

The first look was a white jacket with delicate lace which she wore with her Shorts The co-workers thus created a very youthful set with which she showed off her silhouette and shapely legs. She wore diamond earrings and a necklace with it and tied her hair in a low bun.

instagram adamari lopez

The second set was in shocking pink, inspired by the color of the season and the Barbie movie.

It was another long jacket or blazer which she paired with a delicate lace made white crop top which exposed her neckline in a subtle and elegant way. She kept her hair open in waves with gold accessories.

instagram adamari lopez

She turned to a makeup artist to show off at both presentations angel rodsOne of her great friends from the island to achieve a radiant and always feminine look based on a palette of golden and pink tones for shadow, blush and lipstick, where her big green eyes were highlighted with black eyeliner and false eyelashes I went.

instagram adamari lopez

On her social networks, she published both wardrobe proposals, which of course received all kinds of praise from her eight million followers, this time inviting them to vote for the best look of the two.

It was hard for us to choose, because we believe both look great on her. Both jackets are elegant as well as easy to wear and serve as classic garments this summer that can be integrated into the wardrobe of any woman who wants to look good.

continue reading story

instagram adamari lopez

Subscribe to our newsletter

Beautiful Shorty invites us to choose, and we vote white for being flirtatious, romantic, and fun… Now it’s your turn, which one do you choose?