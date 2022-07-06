‘Eddie’ from ‘Stranger Things’: In what other series does Joseph Quinn appear?

In the last days the name of Eddie Munson did not stop appearing on social networks, and it is the now iconic character of Stranger Things 4interpreted by Joseph Quinn.

Thanks to his participation in the most recent season, Eddie Munson He became one of the favorite characters of the fans and the crush of others.

Next you will be able to know some series and films in which this talented actor has participated: game of Thrones, Dickensian and more.

Movies and series in which Joseph Quinn aka ‘Eddie’ has appeared in Stranger Things

stranger things 4 He gave us great moments and endearing characters and if we had to choose our favorite this season, it would undoubtedly be Eddie Munson, leader of Hell & Fire Club, Iron Maiden fan, excellent guitarist and Dustin’s best friend. Almost instantly this character was installed in our hearts, but as they say little about the good and just as we grew fond of him, he was taken from us.

The reality is that Joseph Quinn did an excellent job bringing this controversial character to life and while Eddie stole the spotlight, Quinn has had other roles in which he has shown that he is a very talented actor. The 29-year-old Briton has participated in important series such as game of Thrones you remember? Here we refresh your memory.

‘game of Thrones‘

One of the participations that most surprises us is when Joseph Quinn appeared in a chapter of Game of Thronesspecifically in “the spoils of war” of the season 7. Quinn brought to life Koner, a soldier of House Stark. Although this was a brief appearance, we are excited to see this actor in a series as iconic as it is. Game of Thrones.

‘Dickensian‘

Where the actor could function better was in Dickensiana British series that was broadcast in 2015. In this program we see the characters and scenarios created by the writer Charles Dickens gathered in a single story. Joseph Quinn was one of the protagonists of Dickensian.

‘Les Miserables‘

In 2019 it premiered Les Miserablesa miniseries based on the novel by Victor Hugowhere they participate Dominic West, Lily Collins, Olivia Coleman and Joseph Quinn. For this production, available on Amazon Prime, Quinn brought to life enjolasthe leader of the student association Los Amigos del ABC.

‘Catherine the Great‘

This 2019 series co-produced by HBO tells the story of the Russian empress known as Catherine the Great. In just 4 episodes the miniseries deals with the most important moments of Catherine’s reign. Here Quinn plays the aristocrat and Catherine’s son, Tsarevich Paul.

‘Operation Overlord‘

finally found Operation Overlord, a 2019 film inspired by the Battle of Normandy, when an army of American soldiers enters France to destroy a radio transmitter. Once there they realize all the experiments carried out by the Nazis.

