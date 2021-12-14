Sports

Eddie Jordan ‘criticizes’ Hamilton: “Good guys don’t win titles” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

“Hamilton has been soft for too long. In my opinion he needs to ‘bulk up’ again a little “. Eddie Jordan, a former team manager with a very long past in F1, believes that the seven-time world champion has been far too honest and fair in his race conduct. The British driver during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left the door open in Curva-6 on the inside during the first lap, cutting the chicane when Max Verstappen gave him no alternative, sinking the braking and forcing the Mercedes driver to go off the track to avoid contact with Red Bull # 33. Then, during the last lap, he suffered the inevitable Verstappen attack in Turn-5 trying to respond to the outside in both Turn-6 and Turn-9, without committing any maneuvers beyond the limit, although the stakes in palio was very high, or the conquest of the world title that would definitively consign him to the legend.

“He was the best driver I had ever seen, and I have seen many racing – underlined Eddie Jordan joined by BBC – but it allowed an arrogant and aggressive driver like Verstappen to ‘steal’ his title, he opened the door for him. Even after the race he was a true sportsman. Britain may be proud of him, but good guys don’t win titles. He’s become too good a guy “. Mario Andretti instead emphasized that Hamilton’s composure in a sporting moment so painful to accept is a sign of greatness, indicating in Hamilton an example to follow.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Federica Pellegrini, the touching tribute on the day of farewell to the races

2 weeks ago

Galeazzi is dead, the commentator was 75 years old – Corriere.it

November 12, 2021

“Picci had to discuss it in the council and not with the press”

1 week ago

MotoGP, Lin Jarvis talks about Valentino Rossi’s heir to Yamaha

November 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button