Eddie Jordan ‘criticizes’ Hamilton: “Good guys don’t win titles” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

“Hamilton has been soft for too long. In my opinion he needs to ‘bulk up’ again a little “. Eddie Jordan, a former team manager with a very long past in F1, believes that the seven-time world champion has been far too honest and fair in his race conduct. The British driver during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix left the door open in Curva-6 on the inside during the first lap, cutting the chicane when Max Verstappen gave him no alternative, sinking the braking and forcing the Mercedes driver to go off the track to avoid contact with Red Bull # 33. Then, during the last lap, he suffered the inevitable Verstappen attack in Turn-5 trying to respond to the outside in both Turn-6 and Turn-9, without committing any maneuvers beyond the limit, although the stakes in palio was very high, or the conquest of the world title that would definitively consign him to the legend.

“He was the best driver I had ever seen, and I have seen many racing – underlined Eddie Jordan joined by BBC – but it allowed an arrogant and aggressive driver like Verstappen to ‘steal’ his title, he opened the door for him. Even after the race he was a true sportsman. Britain may be proud of him, but good guys don’t win titles. He’s become too good a guy “. Mario Andretti instead emphasized that Hamilton’s composure in a sporting moment so painful to accept is a sign of greatness, indicating in Hamilton an example to follow.