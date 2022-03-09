Eddie Miró is awarded the “Gold Circle 2022” of the Emmy Awards

The vast professional experience of the presenter Eddie Mirowho spans five decades with a career in which he also stood out as a comedian, writer and producer, was recognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in its Suncoast chapter through the 2022 Gold Circle Award of the Emmy Awards.

The veteran animator becomes the second Puerto Rican to receive this recognition, after producer Paquito Corderowho was awarded in 2005.

“For me it is an immense pleasure to receive this Gold Circle,” Miró said at a press conference, surrounded by his wife, Ita Medina, and her daughters Michelle and Dana, as well as her grandchildren Eduardo José and Andrea Sofía. “I have dedicated my whole life to what God sent me, to make people laugh, to entertain, to present, and I have done that for all my life, and today they are thanking me with this tribute, It is tremendous emotion for me”, affirmed the artist when speaking of the award that only eleven personalities have held.

The tribute to the renowned presenter for 40 years of “Noche de gala” and “Show de las 12″, was held on Telemundo precisely in the studio that bears his name.

An emotional Ita Medina highlighted the unity that has prevailed through 61 years of union, including 55 as a married couple. “A family united in the good and the bad and here we continue in the name of God. We all feel this great pride for this recognition that they give my husband, ”she said. “Today we celebrate something that we have always celebrated with you, your career, today recognized through Víctor Montilla, who made this possible,” he added, referring to the nomination that the president originated for Olympusat International, who for years has also worked in the media.

Known as “The man with the eternal smile”, Miró stood out as a comedian and scriptwriter for programs such as “La Taberna India”, “El show Ford” and “Yoyo lo divert”, among others, and host of “Super Saturdays”. He also worked as a screenwriter for films such as “The Mayor of Machuchal”, “The Millionaire Jíbaro” and “The People’s Healer”.

The award will be given to him in a face-to-face ceremony scheduled for next June.

During the conference, the family surprised him to bring forward the celebration of his 87th birthday, which will be on March 23.

personalities like Alex DJfrom “Puerto Rico Gana”, and the producer Louis Vigoraux They were also present during the tribute.