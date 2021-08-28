Eddie Murphy will join Jonah Hill in the upcoming Netflix comedy directed by Kenya Barris

According to theHollywood Reporter, Eddie Murphy (The prince seeks a wife, An armchair for two, The Nutty Professor) And Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street) will be the protagonists of the next branded comedy Netflix, still untitled, directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Grown-ish, Witches).

The details of the plot are still unknown but, according to some rumors, the film will address the problems of modern love; how contrasting cultures and generational differences shape and influence relationships. Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill they will find themselves on opposite sides of some of these divisions.

Hill, who debuted as a writer / director with Mid90s, co-wrote the script with Barris. The comedy of Netflix will be produced through the Khalabo Ink Society (Mychelle Deschamp And Hale Rothstein) and the Strong Baby. David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster will also be producing.

Eddie Murphy, who dominated the box office around the world in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to his comedies, is back after a long hiatus from the scenes with the 2019 biopic, Dolemite Is My Name. The actor recently starred in the movie Amazon Studios, The prince is looking for a son. Craig Brewer directed both films (Hustle & Flow – The color of music). Currently Murphy is developing the sequel to another hit from the 80s, Beverly Hills Cop 4.

We will see soon Jonah Hill in the highly anticipated film Netflix, Don’t Look Up, a catastrophic comedy with Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans And Himesh Patel. Adam McKay (The Big Short – The Big Bet, Anchorman – The legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice – The man in the shadows) took care of the screenplay and direction.

