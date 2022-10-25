the step of Eddie Redmayne around the world of Harry Potter It wasn’t as good as fans expected, but that’s really not his fault (he did a good job as Newt Scamander) and it’s not a reflection of his acting talent.

In fact, Eddie Redmayne, who is also a style icon, is one of those actors who allow themselves to be vulnerable in each project and who add a lot of humanity to each character. He doesn’t want to say that he doesn’t make mistakes and make bad decisions from time to time, like everyone else, but his resume is full of great stories, ranging from movies inspired by true stories, to adaptations of literary classics and some science. fiction.

The British actor is one of the most interesting of the moment and that led him to get a Oscar nomination in 2015 and winning the award for best actor just a year later, and now his path also leads him to streaming, where we can see him play one of the most infamous serial killers in American history (no, it’s not Jeffrey Dahmer).

Eddie Redmayne and his best movies (and where to see them)

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

Based on a true story, this film tells the story of charlie cullen, a nurse who was dedicated to caring for terminally ill and critically ill patients. Cullen was one more in the hospital, until a co-worker (Jessica Chastain) began noticing very strange things and began to suspect that the caretaker was actually killing his patients, stealing medicine, and sneaking into their rooms when no one was looking.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)