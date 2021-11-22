News

Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl | I wouldn’t do that today

Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl: “I wouldn’t do it today, it was a mistake” (On Monday 22 November 2021) Eddie Redmayne talked about The Danish Girl and his portrayal of transgender Lili Elbe and said he regretted agreeing to make the film. During an interview with The Times of London, Eddie Redmayne revealed that he regretted agreeing to work on The Danish Girl. In the film directed by Tom Hooper, the actor played transgender artist Lili Elbe. The Danish Girl it was worth a Eddie Redmayne the Academy Award for Best Leading Actor. Despite this, however, the interpreter revealed that he regretted having played the transgender artist Lili Elbe. Critics have long complained that the role didn’t go to a …Read on movieplayer

