Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl | I wouldn’t do that today

Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl: “I wouldn’t do it today, it was a mistake” (On Monday 22 November 2021) Eddie Redmayne talked about The Danish Girl and his portrayal of transgender Lili Elbe and said he regretted agreeing to make the film. During an interview with The Times of London, Eddie Redmayne revealed that he regretted agreeing to work on The Danish Girl. In the film directed by Tom Hooper, the actor played transgender artist Lili Elbe. The Danish Girl it was worth a Eddie Redmayne the Academy Award for Best Leading Actor. Despite this, however, the interpreter revealed that he regretted having played the transgender artist Lili Elbe. Critics have long complained that the role didn’t go to a … Read on movieplayer

Advertising





cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Eddie Redmayne on The Danish Girl: ‘I wouldn’t do it today, it was a mistake’ badtasteit : #TheDanishGirl, Eddie Redmayne today wouldn’t accept the part of Lili Elbe: ‘I think it was a mistake’ – 3cinematographe : Here’s what the #TheDanishGirl actor said – chiffonmagazin1 : Eddie Redmayne reveals: “Making The Danish Girl was a mistake” – Edgar_JVDT : @orramos Eddie Redmayne * quisiste decir ¿No? ?? –







Eddie Redmayne







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Eddie Redmayne





