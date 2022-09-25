Eddie Redmayne thinks he sang this ‘Les Miserables’ song ‘terribly wrong’

Directed by Tom Hopper in 2012, The Miserables It was one of the hottest movies of the year., racking up several Oscar nominations. One of the most celebrated aspects of the musical adaptation of the novel written by Victor Hugo in 1862 was the casting, which mixed the experience of faces such as Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe with young talents like Aaron Tveit, Amanda Seyfried, Samantha Barks and an Eddie Redmayne who had not yet won his Oscar or started starring in the franchise of fantastic animals. Precisely Redmayne wanted to talk about the musical for Entertainment Weekly, taking advantage of his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival and surprisingly he has confessed that a song in which sang “terrifyingly”.

To achieve an unrivaled level of realism on the set, Hopper decided that the songs would be performed live, rather than added in post-production while being recorded in the studio. In this way, it was easier for the protagonists to get emotionally involved and replicate the raw emotions of a very hard story. Well, this has certain risks, such as the fact that there are not many possibilities that the sequences turn out perfect on a musical level, without the possibility of fixing certain defects later. “Technically ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ is terribly sung, but it has a fragility that helps sell the song”Redmayne said of her solo track within the musical.

Remembering the shooting, the Westminster actor also confessed that at that time he was very influenced by Robert De Niro. The veteran actor directed it in The Good Shepherd and used his work process in the French Revolution film: “De Niro has this process where you’re shooting, and you’d do a take, an emotional take, and then he’d stop you and have you come back and start again, he’d take the buildup of that emotion and repress it and shoot it.”. During the filming of his scene, Hooper was more than happy with six takes, but Redmayne was so inspired by De Niro that he pushed himself even harder.

Eddie Redmayne has the premiere of The angel of Death alongside fellow Oscar winner Jessica Chastain. The title, based on real events, tells the story of a nurse who murdered hundreds of people during his professional career in nine different hospitals.