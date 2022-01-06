Eddie Redmayne turns 40

Edward John David Redmayne was born in London on January 6, 1982. Son of a businessman and grandson of an English baronet, he is the only one of his family to have followed an artistic career. Eddie studied at Eton and then Cambridge, majoring in art history. His first approach to theater was at the age of twelve, in a small appearance in Oliver! from Sam Mendes but, he will later say, that he has never even seen the famous director. Encouraged by his family, he follows acting lessons and his first professional theatrical appearance takes place in 2002 in Telfth Night, followed then, in 2004, by The Goat where he plays the troubled gay son of a New York architect, winning the award Evening Standard Best Newcomer at just 22 years old. This talented guy will make himself known again with Red, winning a Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and, when the play is presented in Brodway in 2010, Eddie wins a Tony Award.

Eddie Redmayne’s first appearance on the big screen is in 2006 in the film Symbiosis – United for death, where he plays a 17-year-old wealthy man accused of killing his roommate, inside a prestigious college, grappling with a criminal psychologist who has come to investigate him. Right after that, even though it appears on the video for only seven minutes, it acts in The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power for the direction and with Robert DeNiro, in the part of the son of Matt Damon and Angelina Jolie, immediately finding himself alongside an exceptional cast. Soon after, in 2007, he plays the son of Julianne Moore, Tony, a troubled young man who establishes a symbiotic and morbid relationship with his mother, feeling a failure in the eyes of his father, in the film Savage Grace, from the book of the same name by Natalie Robins and Steven McAronson.

The collaboration with big-caliber actors continues

In the same year Eddie Redmayne starred in the role of Babington, alongside Cate Blanchett and Clive Owen in “Elizabeth, The Golden Age“. In 2008 he is together with William Hurt and Kristen Stewart in “The Yellow Handerkerchief“, Where he plays the young Gordy, and soon after The other woman of the king with Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson, where he plays William Stafford. In the same year he will play a mini-series Tess of the d’Ubervilles, then a historical thriller where he plays the son of Bill Nighty (the tentacled Davy Jones de Pirates of the Caribbean), “Glorious 39“.

After a year off, the multifaceted Eddie Redmayne will return to the big screen in 2010 with Black Death, A Journey to Hell, a supernatural thriller set in the Middle Ages, with Sean Bean, where Eddie takes on the role of Osmund, a novice on the run from a plague-ravaged monastery. He will also take part in a popular mini-series produced by Ridley and Tony Scott, taken from the books of the same name by Ken Follett, The Pillars of the Earth. Here Eddie will be able to stand out for his acting, playing Jack Jackson, a bastard son, who from a shy and dreamy boy, almost childish, will become, together with Alien / Hayley Atwell, the true hero of all history.

In 2011 he shoots the story inspired by the book of the same name Marilyn, My week with Marilyn, with Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh. Eddie stars in the part of Colin Clarke, assistant to Lawrence Oliver while filming The prince and the dancer and author of the book. In the story of that experience he omits to mention the week in which he had to take care of Marilyn Monroe, a period instead at the center of the film, in crisis due to the pressures suffered on the set. In 2012 he will sing and act in “Les Miserables“, Spectacular musical by Tom Hooper, inspired by the novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo. His role is that of Marius alongside Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway.

And here’s a truly Oscar-worthy interpretation

If you haven’t done so, I wholeheartedly advise you to see The Theory of Everything of 2014 (read here the review), where Eddie plays the famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawkings. Alongside a sublime Felicity Jones, in the role of the wife Jane Wilde with whom he had three children, we retrace the youth of the scientist, from his first discoveries to the sensational revelations that

left on the universe. But what makes watching this film spectacular is how Eddie was able to reproduce Hawkings’ debilitating disease. leading us into physical and mental labor with him; of how he was able to make a tear fall on his face with fragility and, at the same time, he reassured us about the real strength of the character.

I challenge anyone not to sob when I see that fragile wren in that big wheelchair, answering physics questions: his gaze is lost on a falling red pen, and he imagines getting up slowly and picking it up. How many facial expressions Eddie gives us in those few seconds of film, how many feelings he can portray on his face, an emotional sequence that is memorable to say the least. In fact, in 2015 gets the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, becoming the first actor born in the 80s to win it. Check out the trailer to get an idea of ​​this actor’s prowess.

Presented at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, The Danish girl by Tom Hooper, a delicate and particular film, tells the story of the Danish artist Gerda Wegener / Alicia Vikander (Michael Fassbender’s wife) who achieves success by portraying her husband Einar in feminine clothes, clothes that he will never take off, taking the name of Lili Elbe. Attempting to change sex will have serious repercussions on Einar and her marriage.

Not everything is perfect, but almost

In 2015 he took part in the brothers’ film flop Wachoski, with Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum, Jupiter, the fate of the universe, playing the part of the villain Belem Abrasax. With this film he wins ai Golden Rasperry Awards, the prizes awarded to the worst films or actors of the year. In 2016 it turns Fantastic beasts and where to find themi, with Colin Farrell, where he plays the magizoologist Newt Scamander, a role he will reprise in the film to be released in November 2018 “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindewald with Johnny Deep, while the third chapter will be released on April 13, 2022 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Click here for the trailer).

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones they will again shoot a TV series for Amazon together The Aeronauts, in which the story is told by the balloon pilot Amelia Wren and the scientist James Glaisher, who in 1862 set off on a study trip in a hot air balloon, making new discoveries about the earth’s atmosphere.

I’m sure this young actor, who just turned 40, will still be able to amaze us. With his acting performances he has reached very high levels of identification with the character, transforming his body and following the needs of the roles entrusted to him, as only a few other actors before him have been able to do.

And do you want me not to leave you with some curiosity about this splendid actor?

Here you are satisfied.

Few will know that he could have been Bill Wesley in Harry Potter, or even could have acted like Kylo Ren from Star Wars, but the audition went wrong, and it is precisely from his words that we understand the reason: “They give you a “Pride and Prejudice” scene, but then they tell you you’re auditioning for the bad guy. Now, if you are like me, activate a ridiculous voice. “.

He has English, Scottish, Irish and Welsh ancestry.

It was image man for Burberry in 2008 and 2012.

At the meeting with David Yates for “Fantastic beasts and where to find themi, ”Eddie casually showed up with a suitcase in his hand; as soon as he saw it, the director knew that the part of Newt Scaramander would be his.

In 2014 he married the advertiser Hanna Bagshawe with whom he has two children Iris Mary, born in 2015, and Luke Richard. Eddie is said to be a loving husband and a loving father, so dear friends, he too is no longer available.