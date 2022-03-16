Eddie Rosario stays in Atlanta after agreeing for two seasons and $18 million

Eddie Rosario he will still be brave.

Rosario and the World Series champions, the Atlanta Braveshave agreed to a pact for two years and $18 million thus solving the availability that this player had in free agency.

The team itself made the announcement through a communication on its social networks. The deal includes an option for a third season, which does not include a buyout clause.

Rosario will earn $9 million in both 2022 and 2023, and has agreed to donate 1% of the deal to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Rosario was acquired by the Braves last year and helped them win the World Series. He played in 33 regular season games, batting .271 with 13 extra-base hits and seven home runs. Overall, last season he hit .259 with 14 home runs and 63 RBI having played 33 games for the Braves and 78 for the Cleveland Indians.

But Rosario then made it big in the postseason. In 16 postseason games he hit .383 with seven extra-base hits. He also had an 11-game hitting streak. He won the title of Most Valuable Player of the National League Championship Series, after hitting .560 with three home runs and nine RBI.