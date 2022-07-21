Eddy de Pretto, Jake Birkin, Billie Eilish, Katerine,…

Ezekiel Pailhes – Melody

Ezekiel Pailhes is one of the two members of the French electronic music duo Nôze. Back solo, here is a single from his fourth album to be released in the fall.

A disc that mixes the adaptation of poems written in the 16th, 18th and 19th centuries, signed by the French poetesses Louise Labé, Marceline Desbordes-Valmore and Renée Vivien, with rich electronic and urban melodic compositions.

Nôze – The stranger in the closet

“The stranger in the closet” is a song full of tenderness.

“When I see you in the morning / My love / Everyday / I drink wine. “A true declaration of love released in 2008.

Nicolas Jaar – Problems with the sun

Nicolas Jaar is an American-Chilean composer and producer of electronic music born in New York, in his thirties.

His musical style evolves between house and influences inherited from jazz, soul, or cinema, he is the son of Chilean filmmaker Alfredo Jaar.

Billie Eilish – I didn’t change my number

Billie Eilish’s songs share ill-being, suicidal impulses, mental health problems, having the good taste to make the little monsters inhabiting this instability dance or dream.

Happier Than Ever is an album less tortured and more refined than the first but it is no less melancholy and introspective. The 20-year-old singer, now blonde, recounts her path to serenity.

Eddy de Pretto – Snow in August

The song “Snow in August” comes from his second album “A tous les bâtards” released in March 2021. The album cover is a drawing of him made by one of his fans:

“In this one, I was surprised to find myself so odd in the eyes of someone so benevolent. It is his vision of me that I wanted to put forward. Because in the end, we’re all someone’s weirdo. »

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



Eddy de Pretto + Yseult – Break

Very close in life, the two artists Eddy de Pretto and Yseult confirm their affinities in the video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, and find themselves in an atmosphere

sensual in perpetual motion. On a bewitching melody, Eddy de Pretto and Yseult find themselves in a setting echoing a rehearsal of a concert, and become closer and closer, even making a little “kiss” at the end of the clip.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



Lady Wray – Under the sun

After being an R’n’B star in 1998 with her album “Make It Hot”, having distinguished herself as one half of the soul / jazz duo Lady, Nicole Wray, the singer from Virginia, little protege of Missy Eliott in the 90s, now calls herself Lady Wray and goes solo towards vintage soul.

Called “Piece of Me”, his album is a return to the roots of 60s-70s soul with an R’n’B touch.

Cola Boyy – Kid born in space

Cola Boyy is a big fan and admirer of the atmosphere of the 70s, of sweaty and trendy ultra select clubs, volcanic funk hits and neat afros.

His track “Kid Born in Space” is a “psychedelic ballad inspired by the ordeal Cola Boyy experienced as a handicapped child”. The Californian artist was indeed born with a spina bifida and has had a leg amputated since she was two years old.

Katerine + Angele + Chilly Gonzalez – Duo

Angèle, Philippe Katerine and Chilly Gonzales embark on a world in their image: completely quirky.

“We have the same tempo but not the same pattern / We play the same melody, but not with the same sound, and that makes us less stupid”, they sing in unison!

This joyful band made up of six young musicians has kept its line of conduct intact, with this new disc, namely: behind the form, seductive, obvious, of the substance, with positive and salutary messages.

Marked by the synthetic pop of the 80s, jazz, rock and contemporary R&B, the group also claims influences that range from SZA (SIZA), to Led Zeppelin via Sly & The Family Stone.

Laura Cahen – In my bed

“I feel capable of breaking down barriers, erasing codes, and taking society to task: ‘What do you care if I prefer a girl in my bed.’

Jane Birkin – The Slush

Written by Serge Gainsbourg specifically for Petula Clark, this song was covered in 96 by Jane Birkin, in her album “Versions Jane”.