Eddy Herrera sweeps the third chapter of “The Dominican Voice”, Milly conquers Ivanessa Guzmán

The “Galán del merengue” Eddy Herrera won four new participants for his team as coach in the third episode of the second season of The Voice Dominicana, a contest in which Milly Quezada won two, including Ivanesa Guzmán.

The interpreter of “Carolina” takes Luis Miguel Peña to #TeamEddy with his version of “A puro Dolor” in bachata; Brayan Molina, with “Like someone who loses a star”; Deydania De Jesús Mora’s beautiful interpretation of “Perdón Perdón”, original by Ha-ash, and the prodigious voice of Venezuelan Omar Rodríguez, who managed to stop the 4 coaches from their chairs with his excellent version of “Por ti volaré” by Andrea Bocelli, creating a dispute. Finally, the young man residing in Bávaro chose to go with the merenguero.

Milly Quezada took two new voices. Ivanessa Guzmán, one of them, stood out with the song “Between your body and mine”, which popularized “La Reina del Merengue”, also doing her respective collaboration live and pleased to have joined the winner’s team. TeamMilly is also filled with another female voice with Keyla Luchy Pérez and her version of “El hombre que yo amo”, known in the voice of the Chilean Myriam Hernández.

meanwhile musicologist adds Jordany Castillo to the #TeamMusicologo, who at only 22 years old surprised the urbanite with his song “A pure pain” and Alex Matos joins Yenmeli Rodriguez and the version of “What are things” to #TeamAlex.

Michael Paulino and Mildred Prenza, do not continue in the show.

Each chapter brings with it a new emotion in The Dominican Voice, promising more and more amazing talents that will be integrated into the teams and learning about the life stories that make them worthy of being able to belong to this world singing show, which is also a platform professional growth and preparation.

Every Sunday between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm there is an appointment to enjoy the second season of The Voice Dominicana, on Telesistema Channel 11, with the leadership of Luz García and Jhoel López, musical direction by maestro Henry Jiménez, styling by Eddy Gómez, in addition to a qualified team of professionals.

