Eddy Olivares accepts the convention of delegates and formalizes his candidacy for the PRM convention

Santo Domingo, DR

The leader of the modern revolutionary party (PRM), Eddy Olivares, made his candidacy official to preside over that party and participate in the convention of delegates, scheduled to be held next June.

Through a document published in the media, Olivares accepted to compete with the modality of delegates for the position of the president of the party in the next convention and clarified that the vote of the delegates will be secret.

However, stressed his support for the free and secret universal vote, but he did not show dissatisfaction with the new way that his party will use to carry out the ordinary convention elections, in which more than 1,800 leaders of the political party will choose their authorities.

In the same way, he referred to the decision of his party partnerGuido Gómez Mazara, to challenge the method of election.

“It is a right enshrined in the party law in its articles 33-18, and that should be seen as normal because it is democracy, not only in the PRM but in any political party,” says the document.

“No competition”

In his statements, Olivares maintained that until now “He has no competition” because no other possible opponent has made his aspirations official.

“Taking into consideration that comrade José Ignacio Paliza, who if he decides to run must take a leave of absence, has not said that he will go for re-election and comrade Guido has announced that he will challenge the method of election,” says the former member of the Central Board. Electoral (JCE).

In addition, he stressed that he will be a candidate for the proposal made by “about 50 deputies and the bases of his party” and stressed that this “is the party where he began his political career and they are the bases from which he has never departed” .

These statements come about because the bases of the ruling party have stated that they feel excluded by the leadership of their government, after they took power and have not given them participation either as members of the public treasury or in the decisions of the PRM.

Olivares referred to the great challenge that humanity faces at the moment, stating that inflation is found throughout the world and this is due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

At the end of his statement, the current candidate for the presidency of the PRM highlighted his commitment to strengthening his party and contributing to the successful government of the President of the Republic Luis Abinader.