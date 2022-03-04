Eddy Reynoso gives a devastating response to Ryan García and buries controversy

Midtime Editorial

Once the consumed rompilie between Ryan García and Eddy Reynosothe boxer took care of air the details of their separationnoting that it occurred because the coach didn’t have time for him in the gym, so he chose to take another path.

Given this, his own Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez stepped out and defended his coach, referring that ANDddy always has time for disciplined boxers; However, the position of the coach was unknown of the Canelo Team, who recently broke the silence and spoke about his separation with the Californian boxer.

“I have never liked to speak ill of a boxer, they get on and risk their lives. I as a team have tried to help them. In the end, heace things are taken from whom they come and time takes care of putting everyone where they have to be“, answered Eddy Reynoso for the YouTube channel, You Can’t Play Boxing.

What did Ryan Garcia say about Eddy Reynoso?

The Californian boxer indicated that he did not feel satisfied with the fact that Eddy Reynoso was not at his training, when he was supposed to be his coach, even Ryan García explained that he spent several days without his coach when he had already started his campso he chose to change coaches.

“I didn’t have the time to train anymore and it wasn’t working. Two weeks had already passed in the camp and she had not seen him. So I said it’s time to change”, indicated the 23-year-old boxer for ESPN’s Max On Boxing.

