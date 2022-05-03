Eden Hazard took ‘VIP photos’ of the Madrid title with a fan’s cell phone

Midtime Editorial

One among 60 thousand fans who was lucky enough to receive “VIP photos” of the celebrations aboard the bus of the real Madrid. Of the tens of thousands of people who packed the Spanish capital to celebrate the 35th title of the Merengue League, one was fortunate that Eden Hazard took exclusive photos of him with his cell phone.

At the foot of the team bus, TikTok user named Max Lange shared the video in which he throws his phone at Hazard. Although some they thought it was an attack to the Belgian for his scant -if not null- contribution to Real Madrid since his arrival, the truth is that it was a challenge they made to this fan.

The great gesture of Eden Hazard was that took pictures of the celebration along with colleagues such as David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, and returned the cell phone to its owner, who on TikTok adds almost half a million likes in that video.

The celebrations of Madrid with Ancelotti smoking

Through his Instagram account, Vinicius shared a curious photograph in which Carlo Ancelotti appears wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigar while he is accompanied by Vini, Rodrygo, Militao and David Alaba, something that caused some controversy because they accuse that the Italian is not the correct example for youth.

Later, he celebrated with the fans from the bus that took the team to the Glorieta de Cibeles and even took the microphone to sing to all those present, however, one of the most striking moments was yet to come. Ancelotti began to dance with Vinicius on the merengue bus. Carletto set out to imitate his player and could not prevent those present from recording it, since they were seeing something unpublished.

