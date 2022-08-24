Eden Project, a botanical paradise in Cornwall

If you think of a suspended walkway between the treetops that flies over an impenetrable tropical jungle, it is very possible that the treetop tours offered to tourists in some Central American countries come to mind. And if you imagine fields of centuries-old olive trees, it is inevitable to relate them to the landscapes and cultures that have emerged for millennia on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

However, that does not have to be the case. Delving into the jungle vegetation of the tropics or filling your lungs with the aromas and flavors of olive groves, orange trees, vines or rosemary is also possible in English lands. Just go to the Eden Project, located in the county of Cornwall. One more example of the unwavering British commitment to go against any established idea beyond those islands.

About 30 years ago, just two kilometers from the town of Saint Blazey, the beauty of the English South West countryside was resented by the presence of an old kaolin mine abandoned after more than a century of exploitation. It was an ugly scar in such bucolic surroundings. It was then that Tim Smith, originally from the Netherlands but settled in the area for a long time, had a kind of vision to recover the landscape and recreate a plant paradise that reflected the close and necessary relationship that must exist between man and the environment. natural.

It was the germ of the Eden Project, a most unique experience. It is not a gigantic botanical garden. Nor is it a theme park inspired by the vegetation of various geographical areas of the planet. On the other hand, it cannot be defined as a simple tourist resource, despite the fact that on several occasions it has been recognized as the best leisure attraction in the United Kingdom. And of course it is not an interpretation center, a science museum or a nature classroom. And yet it is all of that at the same time. That and so much more.

The Mediterranean vegetation of the Eden project is accompanied by its oldest myths

It even became a fanciful movie set for the greater glory of the most british that no one can imagine: Bond, James Bond. Both Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry shot some of the most charismatic scenes from the movie here. die another dayfilmed just months after the Eden Project opened in 2001.

The reason that it hosted a plot of agent 007 was none other than to take advantage of its innovative architecture. In particular, the gigantic geodesic domes designed by Nicholas Grimshaw, one of the most eminent British architects of recent decades and whose works are scattered around the world. They are structures created with steel to assemble hexagons and pentagons of EFTE, a thermoplastic polymer thanks to which a very wide area is covered, which is also isolated from external climatic conditions.

Moving through the environments of other parts of the globe impresses the visitors who come to Eden Project every day

In short, constructions that seem to have come from the future to house immense greenhouses with two very different environments. On the one hand, the aridity, myths and fragrances of Mediterranean origin. And on the other, the exuberance and humidity of the tropics. In the latter, species originating from America, Southeast Asia or the African heartland are mixed. An impossible forest that proposes the adventure of exploring, without the need for a machete, the largest forest in the world that exists under cover.

Moving through the environments of other parts of the globe impresses the thousands of visitors who come to Eden Project every day. It is its most spectacular aspect. Although it is not just about dazzling with the charms of nature, it also wants to show its strengths and weaknesses. In a special way, the latter, since it carries a conservationist and sustainability message.

'Bombus the giant bee', one of the many sculptures scattered around the gardens of the Eden Project

Both in the covered areas and in the external gardens, there are multiple examples of how man mistreats the environment. The impacts generated by indiscriminate deforestation or excessive rubber or cocoa plantations are captured. Or it shows that it is possible to grow oil palm and sunflowers more sustainably. Just as the vital role of bees for the conservation of ecosystems is remembered. By the way, this idea inspires the sculpture of Bombus the giant beeone of the many works of contemporary art distributed by the Eden Project.

Environmental education aimed at people of any age and condition is one of the leitmotifs of the project. Workshops, courses and events are scheduled throughout the year, as well as temporary and permanent exhibitions. They are not just activities for schoolchildren, they are experiences that all visitors can sign up for. A good opportunity to learn about issues such as the benefits of prioritizing zero kilometer purchases or at least supporting responsible global trade. Not to mention the star topic of our days: responsible energy consumption.

Such a sea of ​​proposals and hodgepodge of concepts makes it an unclassifiable project, even overwhelming

On the other hand, over the years it has become the scene of cultural events. Among which are the Eden Sessions starring great stars of the music scene, from the late Amy Winehouse to Sir Elton John. As well as exhibitions and visual arts festivals with internationally renowned creators.

Such a sea of ​​proposals and hodgepodge of concepts makes it an unclassifiable project, even overwhelming. It is a colossal and very ambitious proposal. What does not prevent it from being profitable, thanks to the prices that each and every one of its activities carries, or the variety of services that range from the rental of spaces for events to restaurants or a future hotel establishment.

Traversing a tropical jungle in complete safety is possible in Cornwall

If to this is added its innovative character and the fact that Eden Project is managed by a non-profit organization, the controversies that arose regarding its interests and its singular coexistence between the ecological and the show business. Even more so considering that they plan to replicate it in various places in Great Britain, and on other continents.

However, its attractiveness as a tourist experience is undeniable. The growing numbers of visitors each year claim this. And its environmental approaches are worth discovering, valuing and applying, each one to the extent that corresponds to it. Much more so in these times when so much is said about climate change and the future.





