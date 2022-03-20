Edgar Berlanga acknowledges that he did not look in his best shape against Steve Rolls: “I feel very upset and disappointed”

New York. TO Edgar Berlanga (19-0 16 KOs) his presentation in the Big Apple left him with a bittersweet taste.

The young boxing sensation returned to the ring after his left arm injury, which required surgery that took him out of action for about five months. In his first main event, agreed to 10 rounds and held in a packed Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Canadian Steve Rolls complicated the night, to such an extent that despite the unanimous decision victory, the Puerto Rican expressed dissatisfaction with his presentation.

“Apparently the fans have gotten used to me winning fights in the first round, but I am grateful for this experience. I had the opportunity to fight 10 rounds, against a veteran boxer with a lot of experience. It is something very positive for my career, ”said Berlanga, visibly exhausted, after the fight.

The 5,158 fans in the small venue inside the legendary Madison Square Garden expected more from the Brooklyn native, who won with cards of 96-94, 97-93, 97-93. His rival proved to be a very difficult nut to crack and showed his experience, good physical condition and boxing conditions for different periods, which to a certain extent confused Berlanga, who looked out of himself, lacking that fire that led him to win 16 straight fights in the first round.

“All the people are waiting for me to knock out my opponents, what they don’t know is that boxing is not just about KOs. You have to go out there and put on a show, you have to look good and the truth is that I feel very upset and disappointed that I didn’t give my fans what they wanted. I am very angry about that,” Berlanga said sadly.

The injury that reduced his performance in his last fight against Marcelo Coceres is a thing of the past. However, his confrontation with the Toronto native caused him some physical discomfort, which ended up limiting his power. Edgar Berlanga’s body language told the whole story, explanations were not needed, his dissatisfaction was evident, as well as his desire to return to the ring and forget this presentation.

“I have hurt my elbow during the second or third round, it was hurting while I was throwing the jab, but as I mentioned, I am very upset with myself, for not being able to win this fight with a knockout,” he emphasized.

Question: The reaction of the fans made clear a bit of annoyance for what happened, taking into account the expectations that were had. Did you feel that energy from the fans?

Answer: I am very clear that they wanted me to knock him out, to do something big, I couldn’t give them what they asked for. I hope things are different on June 11 during the weekend of the Puerto Rican parade, since I’m already looking forward to that date.

Q: The expectations are very high, when it comes to Puerto Rican boxers here in New York, your predecessors set the bar high. Do you think you can fill that void left by fighters like your idol Miguel Cotto?

A: Of course, I have the star, I have the power to hit, I have the talent and also the charisma. If I continue to do what I have done until today, it will happen. I know the expectation of these people, they are expecting me to knock them all out, just because of what I did with my first 16 opponents. Nobody wants to see me in a full fight; they find it boring, but I know that I have the necessary tools to become the next Miguel Cotto or Tito Trinidad.

Q: New York showed you a lot of love, Puerto Rican flags, music and support from start to finish. Could she describe what she felt as she walked into the ring?

A: It’s a totally different feeling. I enjoyed being received in such a way in my home, this is my home, I am in New York fulfilling my dreams and I am grateful that so many people came, with my fans who supported me.