Edgar Ramirez, “My family decimated by Covid, don’t waste vaccines”

Due to Covid, Edgar Ramirez she had to say goodbye to her aunt, uncle, grandmother and her agent. In recent days, the Venezuelan actor participated in a virtual conversation with the well-known virologist Anthony Fauci in which he talked about theimportance of vaccines and prevention to counter the pandemic.

“Sometimes I feel like I am in a nightmare from which I will wake up, but I know it is not. It is as real as the air that at this moment is difficult for me to breathe” Ramirez wrote in a open letter posted on Instagram. “My heart just can’t take any more pain. I am sad, I am frustrated and I am devastated. For weeks and weeks my family has been tortured and mocked by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease that has ended up killing them all mercilessly. . I can’t stand this emptiness in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this numbing headache that never seems to go away. None of them had been vaccinated. None had access to a vaccine in Venezuela. Meanwhile, in the United States, dozens of them have been vaccinated. thousands of vaccines are thrown away because a large number of people don’t want them. It breaks my heart to know that so many people in this country are willing to snub the vaccine my family would have taken in an instant. “

Appearing last year in the HBO miniseries The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and our Matilda De Angelis, Ramirez most recently played a major role in the Disney adventure Jungle Cruise starring The Rock and Emily Blunt.