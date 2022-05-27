Edgar Ramírez showed his love for Robert De Niro in Cannes (+ video)

They met again at the annual amfAR Gala, which the American attended as guest of honor.





Courtesy Instagram | Ramírez and De Niro forged their friendship when they shared in the film “Hands of Stone”



Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramírez showed his admiration and affection for his colleague Robert De Niro during the 28th edition of the annual amfAR Gala in Cannes, which the American attended as guest of honor.

Ramírez posted a video on his Instagram account in which he is seen kissing De Niro and this smiling man. “I love this man,” said the Creole. Let’s remember that they shared in the film “Hands of stone” and he considers him a tutor.

“It is one of the most beautiful things that my career has given me,” he told the newspaper Clarion in 2021.

benefit gala

The annual amfAR Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the Cannes Film Festival, more than 800 guests attended Thursday’s exclusive dinner, auction and after party at the Hôtel du Cap, Eden Roc in Antibes, where guests were entertained with performances by Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX.

The night began with a dazzling red carpet. Tom Hanks, who stars in Baz Luhrmann’s new film “Elvis,” attended with the director. Cara Delevingne, Casey Affleck, Cynthia Erivo, Diplo, Ramirez, Eva Longoria, Milla Jovovich, Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow were also among the guests.

Ricky Martin opened the event with a lively medley of his hits, and as guests dined, the auction of a selection of once-in-a-lifetime experiences began.

De Niro kicked off the lunch auction with him, and by the time he finished, 500,000 euros ($537,025) had been raised to support amfAR’s AIDS research efforts.

Lunch will be at one of De Niro’s New York restaurants and the lot includes an artwork of a painting by his father, Robert De Niro Sr., a celebrated abstract expressionist painter.

have the informationInstantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ DB1cHh033LHKn1pwrCfbdG