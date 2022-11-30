Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is in custody, according to the United States embassy

The United States embassy confirmed to Marcelo Ebrard that “La Barbie” is still in custody

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, reported that the embassy of the United States confirmed that drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias the barbie, yes he is in custody from the US authorities.

Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons Valdez Villarreal was serving his sentence in a federal prison in Florida, that person was assigned the number 05658-748

“Of the barbie I still have no information that he has been releasednamely still in custody but they haven’t given us what’s next,” Ebrard commented in an interview offered to the media as part of the inauguration of the Passport Office at the Tijuana International Airport.

The foreign minister’s statements came on Tuesday, November 29, just one day after it was reported that the barbie was not in custodyaccording to the records of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that the US embassy told him that Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is still in custody (Photo: REUTERS / Carlos Jasso)

“Not in BOP custody” (NOT IN BOP CUSTODY), could be read in the records of Monday, November 28. BOP referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by their name in English (Federal Bureau of Prisons).

“Someone wanted it to be known”: AMLO confirmed that the SRE requested information about “La Barbie” “You have to see if it is true because information is being requested, Foreign Relations is already doing it and the Ministry of Public Security is doing it, today it will be known if he is not in prison,” said the president of Mexico

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), during his morning lecture on November 29, commented that the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) as well as the Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) requested information from the United States to find out if Édgar Valdez Villarreal is still in prison.

The Mexican president even requested to “see what was the arrangement” between the boss and the US authorities, “because his sentence was for several years”, he also said “here in the country there are also complaints filed”.

The records show the name “La Barbie” and the date of her release in the year 2056 (Photo: screenshot/Federal Bureau of Prisons)

“In the course of the day, everything will be known tomorrow. And do not get ahead of ourselves, we are going to wait to see what is happening,” concluded AMLO.

Why Édgar Valdez Villarreal, “La Barbie”, would have left prison in the US According to official records, the former head of the Beltrán Leyva hitmen is no longer in custody, despite the fact that his release was scheduled for the year 2056.

It should be remembered that the barbie was extradited to the United States on September 30, 2015 and for the year 2018 he was issued a 49 year sentenceafter pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine to that country.

Given the situation of Édgar Valdez, some versions suggest that said person could be collaborating in a program for witnessesHowever, these data have not been confirmed by any of the authorities involved.

“La Barbie” was born in Laredo, Texas, USA (PHOTO: IVAN STEPHENS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

the barbie was born in Laredo, Texas. Unofficial versions point to him before working as a lieutenant of the Beltrán Leyva would have worked for El Chapo Guzman.

According to documents to which the journalist Anabel Hernández had access, Valdez Villarreal had previously collaborated with the United States government. When he started a war between Sinaloa cartel and the Beltran Leyva, the barbie contacted the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and participated as his informant between 2008 and 2010.

It should be noted that in case the barbie was released would not be extradited to Mexicobecause having been born in Texas, he has US nationality.

“El Metro 85″, leader of the Gulf Cartel in Miguel Aleman, was extradited to the US (Photo: FGR)

On the same day that the records of Édgar Valdez Villarreal were released, that is, Monday, November 28, the extradition to the United States of Dionicio Avila Barcenasalias Subway 85 either The Commander Chiricuas.

This individual was identified as head of plaza of the Gulf Cartel in Tamaulipaswas responsible for supervising the importation of cocaine and marijuana to the United States, for which he was required by the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Texas for the crimes of criminal association and against health.

