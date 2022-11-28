Édgar Valdez “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons

It was reported that Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie” is no longer in custody, according to records from the Federal Office of Prisons (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Silva)

Through records it was reported that Edgar Valdez Villarreal aka the barbie not in custodysince the inmate search engine of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons establishes that the inmate with number 05658-748 is not in custody.

Saying number is he Assigned to the barbie, the reasons why he does not appear in custody are not entirely clear. Said individual was serving his sentence in a federal prison in FloridaUSA.

“Not in BOP custody” (NOT IN BOP CUSTODY), can be read from the registers. BOP referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by its name in English (Federal Bureau of Prisons).

Édgar Valdez Villarreal, alias “La Barbie” was extradited to the United States on September 30, 2015 (Photo: AP)

The data on the situation of valdez villarreal were shared on Monday, November 28, and it was the portal focused on drug trafficking, Borderland Beat, who had access to the records.

Similarly, records show the release date set at July 7, 2056. the barbie He was extradited to the US on September 30, 2015.he was sentenced to 49 years in 2018.

In the records the name of “La Barbie” and the date of her release in the year 2056 (Photo: screenshot/Borderland Beat)

the barbie He was one of the most important members of the Beltran Leyva cartel.

Also on Monday, November 28, the extradition a USA to an individual identified as Dionicio Avila Barcenasalias Subway 85 either The Commander Chiricuas.

This person was identified as plaza boss of the criminal group Cartel del Golfo. His transfer to the United States was for the crimes of criminal association and against health.

It was caught last month of april by members of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) at an address located in the Juriquilla area, in the state of Querétaro.

“El Metro 85” was identified as the head of the Gulf Cartel plaza (Photo: FGR)

Similarly, last April, it was reported on the extradition to the US of two people linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyvabecause between 2002 and 2016 they were in charge of coordinating shipments of cocaine Y methamphetamine.

The men were identified as Rodolfo “L” and Alberto David “R”. The first of them was linked by US authorities with the Sinaloa cartel and later with the Beltran Leyva.

Rudolf and its partners invested in cocaine shipments that were transferred from Colombia, passing through Mexico, and whose final destination was the United States. While the second of them, Alberto David “R”was pointed out for being responsible for importing large amounts of methamphetamines towards the United States.

Also, on September 11, a man nicknamed the chairs He was also extradited to the US. Said individual was identified as a lieutenant of the Arellano Félix family.

“El Sillas” was arrested on November 5, 2011 in Baja California (PHOTO: SAÚL LÓPEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Juan Francisco Sillas Rocha was claimed by the Federal Court of North Dakota, for the crimes of criminal association and against health. It should be noted that the US authorities identified that The Arellano Félix had a fight with the Sinaloa Cartel.

The delivery of the chairs was carried out by elements of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic (FGR) at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). “El Rueda”, as he was also known, was arrested on November 5, 2011 in Tijuana, Baja California, along with him other prisoners were also captured. three members of the Arellano Félix.

