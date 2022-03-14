Edge of Eternity, analysis. French Kiss to the JRPG of a lifetime

the french Midgar Studio They already show their love for Japanese role-playing games from the very name with which they have been baptized: The mythical city where Final Fantasy VII begins. It is not surprising, then, that in Edge of Eternity the deep knowledge they have of JRPGs is evident. From the very beginning of the game, moreover, they are fully aware of it from the metalanguage. A character mocks our protagonist for the oversize of his sword. What comes right after is the first fighting tutorial, where we show our partner, while he bites the dust, that size does matter, and for good, in the combat arena.

This awareness of the gender they venerate appears again and again in the conversations through the savvy voice of the protagonist. And it is something that brings freshness to the whole. It’s easy to align with his sarcastic and unbelieving tone because that’s how the game’s intended audience is, back from a thousand battles on Japanese digital terrain. Unfortunately it is a single point of brightness in a very irregularly paced plot, where the chasms are counted in number well above the crests. Open the melon, let’s focus then on exposing the worst of the game. And do not despair about what you are going to read next, later we will talk about the virtues, which it has and are very powerful. A balance will be left before you at the end of the text, and the decision to get Edge of Eternity according to what weighs more according to your interests.

History as an excuse and not as an engine

It is a capital sin for a JRPG that the story it tells does not matter to us. Unfortunately, in Edge of Eternity this happens. The excellent localization to our language It exposes its shortcomings in a pristine way. Already from the prologue we observe certain problems of focus. A presentation of characters is made to then release them in the middle of a tragedy. It doesn’t work out of pure logic. And there has been no time to empathize with anyone. Thus, the drama of the situation only occurs on the screen, not in our hearts.

The general framework, interesting at first, is soon diluted. The invasion of the planet we inhabit by a fleet of ships is mere macguffin. The almost null presence of this technological power throughout the game denotes that it could have been anything else and it would not matter. What remains is the usual pilgrimage, sword in hand, through fantastic surroundings.

The journey, a central part of the game as usual in the genre, is in search of a cure for the evil brought by the invaders: corrosion. Two brothers will go around the world to save the infected mother and, therefore, the rest of humanity. We do notice this disease present throughout the entire plot, although it often remains in the background as a victim of the extension of the game. To make matters worse, the villain, one of the pillars on which the JRPGs are based, is nothing memorable here, making an appearance in off from very long to long. Although the only thing that stands out in the face of such nonsense is that the two protagonists are wonderfully defined, on the contrary, their transformation arcs are almost imperceptible.

Dreaming doesn’t cost anything, but it does cost you to carry out certain dreams

It’s not uncommon for a small nobel development team to make the mistake of misjudging the size of their first project. You want to pack as much as you can into what will be the game of your dreams. Then the reality hits you in the form of a very long development time and the lack of budget to endure all that time running, among a huge number of other problems. It is not surprising either that many studies on this path do not reach their destination. Midgar Studio already had the much more modest Hover to its credit, but such a huge leap towards a concept that could well be considered Triple A could have ruined the result. Although well, we already know what happened with Hello Games. From the little jumps of Joe Danger to storming the stars with No Man’s Sky. They gave the hit of the century in its premiere, but today it is one of the most respected games in the world, with an incessant evolution over more than five years worthy of study. Has its almost inordinate ambition taken its toll on Edge of Eternity?

The effort and dedication of Midgar Studio, made up of just nine people, to raise such a monument for more than five years of work, but the technical performance of the game shows how concise the development team is. The frame rate drops, the exaggerated popping of the scenarios after the game loads and an aspect of the NPCs more typical of PS2 times tell us that the ambition should have been less. We believe that the performance part can (should) be patched; the modeling of the NPCs, we fear, are difficult to fix. But let’s leave the ugly part behind. Let’s talk about the good of the gamea part that can be equal in weight to the counted amount until the balance is leveled.

Mechanics, the first step towards redemption

If the story in the JRPG is something very important, it is no less so the fight. In fact, it is a pillar that, if it works, can keep us playing despite other shortcomings. And Edge of Eternity complies in this section. Although most of the time we have only two characters in our team, the truth is that this limitation does not result in a loss of fun. Midgar Studio’s reverence for Japanese RPGs could have translated into a carbon copy of Japanese battle systems. Fortunately, this is not the case, and it is decided to give the formula its own distinction and even offer a variety of situations.

At the time of entering combat, the usual cut appears in the scene, although the scenario in which we find ourselves remains. Thus, the angle changes can show us, for example, a chest in a corner that we had not seen and that we will open as soon as the fight ends. Moreover, rocks also appear in their place that, depending on the color, will serve by proximity, both to heroes and enemies, to enhance attack, healing, shield… both factions cannot occupy that same space at the same time. The strategic component, for its part, is enhanced by the division into hexagons of the territory in the purest board game style. Our characters will appear distributed on that tablecloth as we have decided in advance in the options. For example, the one that has ranged attacks, we can not only place it behind the ace of spades so that it is protected, but we can also put it in adjacent hexes. On the ground, it’s up to you to spend part of a turn looking for an enemy’s back, where the blows do more damage, or to tank so that your partner’s spells can be cast without interference.

The weapons, which are enhanced with power crystals (which in turn can be mixed to make them more powerful), have spells and special hits depending on their combination. We can make these weapons in towns and cities by pulling resources found around or bought in stores. It’s worth spending time to get that sword that can evolve up to level 14 before brawling in some places (exp gain after fights also affects weapons). The monsters killed are added invisibly to fulfill the orders that we have accepted from NPC or from the bulletin board that we find in each settlement. It is nice to realize after a fight that we have fulfilled, without realizing it, with that of: Kill 5 specimens of such a bug that is terrorizing passers-by on such a path.

In some cases we will find final bosses that require a specific strategy, like a machine that is only vulnerable if we temporarily shut down its guardian, which, in turn, is continuously revitalized by three pillars. They are rare situations, and it is appreciated, because it forces us to change our way of fighting. We already know that sooner or later, in JRPGs, one usually ends up repeating over and over again in a mechanical way the combination of attacks and movements that has proven to be the most valid.

It is curious, because the system of hexagons is also applied to the puzzle solving. There are not many, and if at first they are optional to access one or more chests, later they are essential to be able to advance in some sections. They are based on logic and have a certain time and number of movements for their resolution, so we recommend reaching the second after having practiced with the first.

An audiovisual environment that does justice as a legacy

We talked earlier about performance issues (hopefully fixable) and poor secondary character modeling. It is not so with everything else. Edge of Eternity aspires to transmit the sensations that games like Xenoblade Chronicles or Final Fantasy XV offered us. Large expanses of land with an attractive artistic direction open up before us to be traversed tirelessly (on foot first, and later on the back of a giant cat). Day and night follow one another with the same visual impact, and each area to discover is A feast for the eyes. Although the set does not reach the lofty level of its models, the result is most effective and satisfactory. Remembering that the game’s immense world is built by the hard-working hands of only nine people can only be answered with admiration.

We could say that the soundtrack shines even more who accompanies us on our journey. As with the environments, the referents are clear. From the calm and emotional piano notes on the menu screen to the victory fanfare, passing through the field themes or the lively battle composition, everything here breathes, with Uematsu at the head, the heritage of the great Japanese composers in the JRPG genre. The only downside that we can put for such effective sections, the visual and the sound, is the too much evident devotion to their referentssomething that the combat system does manage to avoid.

CONCLUSION Edge of Eternity aspires to be a JRPG of the highest order. Although the result is uneven, it is fair to recognize that it achieves it in such important sections as combat and audiovisual direction. If in the second it is too indebted to its referents, the first is capable of developing with its own entity. The combat is not only expressed with conviction based on board games, it also refreshes its monolithic formula with fresh variants at certain times and even implements it in the resolution of puzzles. Midgar Studio, made up of only nine members, almost choked on the ambition of the project. His suffered technical performance and a story that is not up to par almost ruined the final result. The pieces in the balance are finally balanced, although, given the titanic effort made by this concise French team, it is sad that the weight does not lean towards an excellence that does touch at times.

THE BEST A soundtrack and an artistic direction at the height of its references.

The combat system and the effort to take advantage of it in other purposes and situations.

That such a huge world has been put on its feet by just nine people. WORST Although a less excessive ambition could have resulted in a more refined product.

Performance issues in the form of visible texture loading on game restart and unstable framerate.

Something as important in a JRPG as the story is, here is far from being up to the task.